Mountaintop View 10-26-22. Rankings, Lobo retention, new QB, low scoring, MBB Rankings, Olympic POTW

Once again, no Mountain West team comes close to the top 20 in the rankings, which is a surprise to no one. However, Boise State made a big jump from 81 to 55 and could keep climbing. Air Force is only 2 spots behind them (seems a bit too high), with SJSU and Wyoming also in the top 75, and UNLV and SDSU in the top 100. Fresno State seems quite low at 107 and four teams (you know the four) still reside in the bottom ten.

New Mexico wins some games, has some competitive losses, and some embarrassing losses. Some players develop as bright spots, and some of them (plus others) leave the team in the offseason. That has been the cycle for the Lobos the past two years and they are looking to break that cycle, because it’s hard to win more on the field if they are losing players quicker than they can develop them. Coach Gonzales talked at length about this at his press conference Monday.

Lobos crown a new starting QB, Justin Holaday

Gonzales: ‘Justin will be our QB.’ — Robert Portnoy (@RobTalksLobos) October 25, 2022

5 Moutain West teams scoring less than most.

Least points scored per game



UMass 12

Colorado State 12.9

Colorado 13.7

Iowa 14

Temple 14.9

New Mexico State 15

Georgia Tech 16.1

New Mexico 16.8

Virginia 17.6

Hawaii, UConn, & FIU 18.1

Miami OH 18.5

Northwestern 18.6

San Diego St & Utah State 19.1

Boston College 19.3

VT 19.4 — CFB Home (@CFBHome) October 24, 2022

