Quick Recap: Wyoming takes down Utah State 28-14, retains Bridger Rifle

In a critical game where the Wyoming Cowboys needed a win to stay in the hunt in the Mountain Division, they pulled one out.

The Wyoming Cowboys defeated the Utah State Aggies by a score of 28-14 on Saturday night, improving their conference record to 3-1.

The Pokes reliable running game had themselves a big night. Titus Swen was the workhorse, finishing his night with 180 yards and three touchdowns on 27 carries. D.Q. James was the other beneficiary of a great night by the Pokes offensive line, adding 120 yards on 10 carries.

The Aggies offense fizzled out after the first half of the 3rd quarter when Utah State trimmed their original 14-0 deficit to three following a 31-yard touchdown run from Calvin Tyler Jr.

And it was the Cowboys the rest of the way. Two more touchdowns capped the scoring for the Pokes as the final seconds ticked off and the Cowboys sealed the win.

Wyoming QB Andrew Peasley finished his night against his former school 13/26 for 199 yards passing with 94 of those yards going in Wyatt Wieland’s direction. On the flip side, Aggies QB Bishop Davenport, filling in for his injured teammates, finished 17/26 for 104 yards through the air, 1 INT and 1 RUSH TD.

The Cowboys will face off in a late-night matchup with the Hawai’i Rainbow Warriors on Saturday 10/29 at 9:59 pm MT in Honolulu.