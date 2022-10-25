An Injured UNLV Team Continues Their Struggles Against Notre Dame

Game Recap

UNLV now has lost three games in a row after losing star QB Doug Brumfield to concussion protocol. And in this last game against Notre Dame, they were also without star RB Aidan Robbins, who went down last week to an ankle injury.

The Fighting Irish started with the ball first and scored a TD on their opening drive. When then got the ball and continued to go 3-and-out. After the punt the Irish went down and kicked a field goal to put them up 10-0 with a little over 10 minutes in the 1st Quarter left.

After the Notre Dame field goal, UNLV got the ball back. RB Courtney Reese, who was replacing the injured Robbins, took the ball 74 yards on the first play of the drive to set up First and Goal for the Rebels. Two plays later, RB Jordan Younge-Humphrey took the ball into the end-zone for the first Rebel points of the game.

Notre Dame would go onto score 20 more points in the first half. The score at halftime was 30-7, Irish.

The 3rd Quarter started with a UNLV turnover-on-downs around mid-field. The Irish then took the ball from there and after an okay drive they set up for a field goal of 42 yards. They miss and UNLV got the ball back. After the miss they went 76 yards on 9 plays including the 47-yard rush by Reese to get the drive started. This drive was capped off by a QB Harrison Bailey rushing TD.

The Fighting Irish scored another TD at the beginning of the 4th. UNLV got the ball back and scored a TD of their own after an 11-play drive that was capped off by a one-yard run by Younge-Humphrey.

Notre Dame scored a garbage time TD at the end of the game to put them up by 23. The final score was 44-21, Notre Dame.

Stats

Passing

QB Cameron Friel - 8/15 80 YDS

QB Harrison Bailey - 9/18 73 YDS

Rushing

RB Courtney Reese - 11 ATT 142 YDS

QB Harrison Bailey - 5 ATT 25 YDS 1 TD

RB Jordan Younge-Humphrey - 7 ATT 8 YDS 2 TDs

Receiving

WR Nick Williams - 4 REC 47 YDS

WR Ricky White - 4 REC 41 YDS

WR Kyle Williams - 4 REC 35 YDS

Takeaways

UNLV needs their stars to preform and win

Hopefully, Robbins and Brumfield will be back soon

Reese two big runs helped score points

The passing game needs help with Brumfield being out

The run defense has to start stopping the run

The Rebels next game is not until November 5th against San Diego State in San Diego. Hopefully, the week off will help with Brumfields and Robbins recovery.

#BEaREBEL