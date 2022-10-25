Mountaintop View 10-25-22

Tuesday means one day closer towards the next weekend of MW gridiron action!! Click the links to get further insight on how some conference teams are doing along with other stories. Enjoy!!

Read the local recap of San Diego State’s win over the Wolf Pack and the momentum garnered with their switch at QB as they head to what appears to be a divisional elimination game this weekend when they travel to Fresno to meet the Bulldogs.

The locker room was expectedly downcast after the Aggies fell short to Wyoming. Now not only does winning the division seem gone, but does the same hold true to becoming bowl-eligible?

Colorado State turning a corner?

Once thought the doormat of the conference earlier this year, the Rams have appeared to have turned a corner despite their start and continued defections. Can they carry their momentum into Boise this weekend?

When was the last time a CSU football team was still in fight mode in the second half of the season? It's been awhile. There's plenty to clean up, but these Rams are still attacking https://t.co/Zxkb65bS3Q — Kevin Lytle (@Kevin_Lytle) October 23, 2022

MW announces Week 8 FB Players of the Week

Almost two minutes of what was deemed the top plays from MW action over the weekend!

The Ever-Shifting Empire Map after Week 8

Oregon and Wisconsin the big weekend conquerors

Week 8 CFB Empire Map pic.twitter.com/dELnG3X1qq — CFB Home (@CFBHome) October 23, 2022

Week 7 Empires Map pic.twitter.com/IFciADCK3h — CFB Home (@CFBHome) October 16, 2022

