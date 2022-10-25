 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mountaintop View 10-25-22

Utah State done? Colorado State surging? Aztec-Bulldog Elimination game?

By RudyEspino
NCAA Football: Boise State at Air Force

Tuesday means one day closer towards the next weekend of MW gridiron action!! Click the links to get further insight on how some conference teams are doing along with other stories. Enjoy!!

Aztecs Win 23-7 Over Nevada, 2nd Straight Victory with Mayden at QB

Read the local recap of San Diego State’s win over the Wolf Pack and the momentum garnered with their switch at QB as they head to what appears to be a divisional elimination game this weekend when they travel to Fresno to meet the Bulldogs.

Utah State loss to Wyoming a blow to postseason aspirations

The locker room was expectedly downcast after the Aggies fell short to Wyoming. Now not only does winning the division seem gone, but does the same hold true to becoming bowl-eligible?

Colorado State turning a corner?

Once thought the doormat of the conference earlier this year, the Rams have appeared to have turned a corner despite their start and continued defections. Can they carry their momentum into Boise this weekend?

MW announces Week 8 FB Players of the Week

MWFB Week 8 Top Plays

Almost two minutes of what was deemed the top plays from MW action over the weekend!

The Ever-Shifting Empire Map after Week 8

Oregon and Wisconsin the big weekend conquerors

