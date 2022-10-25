Mountaintop View 10-25-22

Tuesday means one day closer towards the next weekend of MW gridiron action!! Click the links to get further insight on how some conference teams are doing along with other stories. Enjoy!!
Aztecs Win 23-7 Over Nevada, 2nd Straight Victory with Mayden at QB
Read the local recap of San Diego State’s win over the Wolf Pack and the momentum garnered with their switch at QB as they head to what appears to be a divisional elimination game this weekend when they travel to Fresno to meet the Bulldogs.
Utah State loss to Wyoming a blow to postseason aspirations
The locker room was expectedly downcast after the Aggies fell short to Wyoming. Now not only does winning the division seem gone, but does the same hold true to becoming bowl-eligible?
Colorado State turning a corner?
Once thought the doormat of the conference earlier this year, the Rams have appeared to have turned a corner despite their start and continued defections. Can they carry their momentum into Boise this weekend?
When was the last time a CSU football team was still in fight mode in the second half of the season? It's been awhile. There's plenty to clean up, but these Rams are still attacking https://t.co/Zxkb65bS3Q— Kevin Lytle (@Kevin_Lytle) October 23, 2022
MW announces Week 8 FB Players of the Week
Lots of remarkable performances across the MW last week— Mountain West (@MountainWest) October 24, 2022
Watch for the reveal of the #MWFB Players of the Week
@wyo_football
@AztecFB
@BroncoSportsFB
@UNMLoboFB#AtThePEAK pic.twitter.com/xCenFK25WQ
MWFB Week 8 Top Plays
Almost two minutes of what was deemed the top plays from MW action over the weekend!
The Ever-Shifting Empire Map after Week 8
Oregon and Wisconsin the big weekend conquerors
Week 8 CFB Empire Map pic.twitter.com/dELnG3X1qq— CFB Home (@CFBHome) October 23, 2022
Week 7 Empires Map pic.twitter.com/IFciADCK3h— CFB Home (@CFBHome) October 16, 2022
On the horizon:
- Later Today: The Good, The Bad, The Ugly: Week 8
- Later Today: Reacts Questions: Week 9
- Coming Wednesday: Peak Perspective: Who’s going bowling?
- Coming Wednesday: Bowl Predictions: Week 8
Loading comments...