The Good, the Bad, the Ugly: Week Eight

With week eight concluded, some teams have solidified themselves as legit contenders. Other teams are already nearing elimination. Week eight featured some key matchups between conference heavyweights. Let’s take a look at the good, bad, and ugly performances from this past weekend.

The Good

Boise State

The Broncos traveled to Colorado Springs and got the victory; that’s what matters. But red zone issues continued to plague the Broncos which resulted in four Boise State field goals. The Broncos also looked banged up at running back, but the defense came up huge, slowing the Air Force running game. Taylen Green had his best passing performance of his young career.

Fresno State

It looks like the offense is starting to click. This was Fresno State’s most complete performance of the year in an absolute beatdown of New Mexico. Jordan Mims carried the ball 26 times for 165 yards. It was a great performance for a team that is starting to get healthy when it matters most.

Wyoming

The Cowboys used a dominating rushing attack to defeat the Aggies. This was a huge win for Wyoming. It basically eliminates Utah State from championship contention and allows the Cowboys to control their own destiny. This team has already exceeded expectations. Can they reach the next level with a spot in the conference championship game?

San Diego State

While he hasn’t been perfect, it looks like the Aztecs may have finally found a solution at quarterback that works for their team. Jalen Maydin has been successful at quarterback after moving over from the safety position. This weekend’s game against Fresno State is huge for the Aztecs; it will likely serve as an elimination game for the loser.

The Bad

Utah State

The Aggies were clearly limited with Bishop Davenport as their starting quarterback. The Cowboys sold out to stop the run, and the Aggies did not have the passing attack to come away with the victory. The loss makes repeating as conference champions and making a bowl game unlikely for Utah State.

Colorado State

Sure, the Rams won, but this team isn’t really showing any growth. The only reason they have been able to win any games is because Hawaii and Nevada are just as bad as they are. This team has some offensive talent, but they are having a hard time putting points on the board. It could be a rough game for the Rams in Boise this weekend.

Air Force

The comeback fell short for the Falcons who could not convert on a late fourth down attempt. The slow start for Air Force was ultimately too much for them to overcome. The Falcons were uncharacteristically undisciplined, putting the ball on the ground multiple times.

UNLV

The Rebels put up a valiant effort against a Notre Dame team in which they were clearly overmatched. This team is still in the hunt for a division title, but they will need to use this upcoming, bye week to get healthy and hopefully get quarterback Doug Brumfield back.

The Ugly

Hawaii

This is a game the Rainbow Warriors could have and should have won. Ultimately, the offense could not be productive enough to keep the defense off the field in the second half. This allowed the Rams to sustain a touchdown drive late in the game and come away with the victory.

New Mexico

This is not the same Lobo squad that we saw at the beginning of the season. They looked beaten and dejected for the majority of this game. Has this team quit on Gonzaels? Can they figure out a way to find some life before the season is over?

Nevada

This team just can’t get things figured out on offense. Through four conference games, the Wolf Pack are averaging only 15 points per game. The road does not get any easier; they will likely be heavy underdogs in their final four games (San Jose State, Boise State, Fresno State, UNLV).

That’s it for this edition of “The Good, the Bad, the Ugly.” Which moments from this past weekend stood out to you?