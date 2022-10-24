Mountaintop View 10-24-22. Broncos endure, Bulldogs obliterate, Cowboys overcome, Rams win, Lobos soccer.

It’s Monday and we are back at it. Fresh off a weekend filled with Mountain West games, we recap the action here. Through it all, we are bringing you coverage of both this past week as well as getting you ready for the upcoming weekend. Check out our original coverage and what we can find from the world wide web below.

Boise State came to play and was out-executing the Falcons on both sides of the ball in the first half. However, Air Force adjusted and found its rhythm and then the question became would they have enough time to fight back. The answer was yes, but AFA couldn’t quite finish it off. Boise State finished the game without its top 2 RBs, they went scoreless in the second half, committed a handful of dumb penalties, struggled in pass coverage, and still came away with a victory.

No Jake Haener, no problem for Fresno State. Their offense went to its talented playmakers early and often, proving to be too big of a match for the Lobo defense. As for the New Mexico offense, they continued to struggle, mustering only three field goals. They have now gone 11 quarters without scoring a touchdown. The Bulldogs are looking like they can make a run in the West late, if they can get healthy along the way.

The Bridger Rifle will stay with Wyoming following a 28-14 win. The Cowboys featured a strong running game from the get go and did not relent for the rest of the night. Meanwhile, Utah State didn’t give up and featured some nice running from their own offense. Andrew Peasley commanded the Wyoming offense, and after the game he admitted it was emotional for him as he transferred from Utah State this past offseason. The Cowboys defeat another Mountain Division opponent and keeping themselves in the title hunt.

In this week’s edition of the worst Mountain West game, Hawaii and Colorado State each gave it their best effort, and neither team impressed. But both have been improved lately and someone had to win, and this one went to the Rams as they came from behind. They relied on a strong running game and an opportunistic defense once again, although they still haven’t been able to break 20 points in a game this season.

