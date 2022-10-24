Mountain West Connection Players of the Week: Week Eight

The weekend is over, and the championship picture is slowly becoming clearer. There were a number of players worth highlighting, but the following are our players of the week.

Offensive Player of the Week

Titus Swen (Wyoming)

What a week for running backs in the Mountain West! Avery Morrow, Jordan Mims, and Courtney Reeses were all deserving candidates, but Swen’s ability to finish in the red zone allows him to come away with the award this week. Swen finished the game with 28 carries for 160 yards and three touchdowns.

Defensive Player of the Week

Ayden Hector (Colorado State)

The sophomore defensive back came up with a huge interception to go along with five tackles. The interception sealed the game for the Rams.

Special Teams Player of the Week

Jonah Dalmas (Boise State)

Without Dalmas, the Broncos don’t win this game. Dalmas nailed all four of his field goal attempts. He tied his career-long, making a 51-yard attempt.

Who were your top performers from this past weekend? Leave your thoughts in the comments below.