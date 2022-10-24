MWC Recruiting Roundup 10-24-22

It’s another week of the MWC Recruiting Roundup.

We are fresh off another recruiting weekend in the Mountain West. As can be seen below, there were tons of offers throughout the weekend, visitors to various schools and new MWC verbal commitments. A number of Mountain west teams were active on the offer front, with 9 of 12 teams handing out new offers. Hawaii was the only team who gained a new verbal pledge this week. The cover photo will go to the Rainbow Warriors.

Class of 2023 Cover Photo Total:

Air Force: 7

Nevada: 5

Colorado State: 4

Boise State : 3

: 3 Hawaii: 3

San Diego State: 3

New Mexico: 2

San Jose State: 2

UNLV: 2

Wyoming: 2

Fresno State: 1

Utah State: 1

Recruiting Calendar:

We are in a dead period for the month of August. However, Thursday, September 1st will mark the start of the Evaluation Period.

RECRUITs: The new 2022-2023 Division 1 FBS Recruiting Calendar has been released. Save this copy to know when you can visit schools and when coaches can visit you! #Recruiting101 pic.twitter.com/1reJ4XR9Gn — Coach J.R. Sandlin (@JR_Sandlin) July 12, 2022

Next College Student Athlete says:

The NCAA Evaluation Period is a specific time of year when college coaches are allowed to watch an athlete compete in person or visit their school. However, coaches are not allowed to communicate with that athlete (or parents) off the college campus. Coaches can sit in the stands during a recruit’s practice or game, as well as visit the recruit’s school. This gives college coaches a chance to talk to the recruit’s coach, teachers, or guidance counselor to get a better understanding of the student-athlete’s character. After the visit, the coach may call or email the recruit and let them know how their experience was at the school or game.

The NCAA Evaluation Period is just that: a time set aside for evaluation. While coaches can’t talk to athletes off the college campus, they can still call, email, text, and direct message recruits.

Air Force Commitment Tracker:

Since the Air Force Academy regularly has by far the most commits among Mountain West recruiting classes, it’s kind of fun to track them over the course of the year.

Number of Falcon verbal commits: 56

Visit Recap

TE Kristian Ingman (Air Force)

“The visit went great. Both the TE coach Marc Bacote & the recruiting coach Jake Campbell personally met with me vofe the game. I have an AF student assistant assigned to me personally for my entire visit. The gameday environment, the fans, the cadets, the flyover, the facilities were all AMAZING. I felt very valued by the entire staff.”

2024 WR Domenic Marconato

“The visit was amazing. The highlight of this visit for me was the presentation because It was a real eye opener for what they have to offer in every way. The fact that you come out of the academy making as much as you do is pretty cool. Another highlight was the jets doing a fly over before the game.”

DL Rocky Shields (Nevada)

“This visit was amazing. The best part was definitely the food. Was not a single moment on the visit where I was hungry. Their game day atmosphere was awesome, I love their coaching staff, and I'm excited about their academics in terms of student living and their business school. The thing that has me most excited about them though is what they are building. They have a vision to rebuild the program, and their ideas and visions definitely had me excited while I was up there.”

Commitment Spotlight

Recruiting Updates:

Offers

OL Jackson Sager was offered by Air Force

LB Mark Hamper was offered by Air Force

2024 DB Asaad Chapman was offered by Air Force and SDSU

DL Javion Smith-Combs was offered by Colorado State

2024 RB Kevin Riley was offered by Colorado State

WR Ismael Cisse was offered by Fresno State

QB Israel Carter was offered by Hawaii

JUCO DL Jackson Filer was offered by Hawaii

JUCO DB William Lee was offered by Hawaii

JUCO DT Iman Oates was offered by Hawaii

JUCO DL Torren Coppage-El was offered by Hawaii

JUCO DB Kapena Gushiken was offered by Hawaii and UNLV

QB Indiana Wijay was offered by Nevada

JUCO DL Terry Webb was offered by SJSU

JUCO DT Marcus Moore was offered by SJSU

Transfer OL Tyler Manoa was offered by SJSU and UNLV

JUCO DB Kendel Dolby was offered by UNLV

DB DeMichael Porter was offered by Wyoming

DT Jayden Williams was offered by Wyoming

JUCO WR Micah Davis was offered by Wyoming

Visits:

TE Kristian Ingman visited Air Force (unofficial)

2024 WR Domenic Marconato visited Air Force

QB Jackson Brousseau visited Colorado State

OL Ethan Thomason visited Colorado State

OL Jonah Rodriguez visited Nevada

RB Conner Noah visited Nevada

DL Rocky Shields visited Nevada

ATH Onterrio Smith Jr visited Nevada (unofficial)

Commits

JUCO DE Kylen Armstead committed to Hawaii

Decommits

