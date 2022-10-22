Utah State at Wyoming Preview

Last week Cooper Legas went for 9-12 for 85 yards and a touchdown and also threw an interception. Levi Williams is also dealing with a ankle injury so Bishop Davenport took over for the Aggies. Calvin Tyler Jr. rushed 24 times for 129 yards and Justin McGriff caught four passes for 63 yards and and touchdown. The Aggies have now won two in a row against Air Force and Colorado State and are in good position in the Mountain Division to stay competitive with a game against Wyoming this week.

Utah State (3-4) (2-1) at Wyoming (4-3) (2-1)

Where: War Memorial Stadium, Laramie, Wyoming

TV: Fox Sports 2

Line: Wyoming (-4.5) Provided by Draftkings Sportsbooks

Series: Utah State leads the overall series 40-27-4. Utah State won four games between 2011 and 2015. The Aggies lost two games between 2016 and 2017 while the Aggies won tow between 2018 and 2019.

Last meeting: Wyoming upset Utah State on the road last year, winning 44-17.

When Wyoming has the ball

Former Utah State quarterback Andrew Peasley has completed 92 of his 171 passes for 1005 yards and nine touchdowns with three interceptions. Peasley has been an important part of Wyoming’s offense as has running back Titus Swen (115 carries, 505 yards, four touchdowns) and receiver Joshua Cobbs (39 receptions, 497 yards, four touchdowns).

Utah State is scoring 23.3 points per game and allowing 26.3 points per game. The Cowboys average 297.3 yards per game and pass for an average 147.1 passing yards per game. The Cowboys also average 150.1 rushing yards per game. The Cowboys have struggled to break the 30 mark and that will be the key to beating the Aggies,

When Utah State has the ball

It is unclear whether or not Cooper Legas is going to make it through concussion protocol this week. Last week Bishop Davenport did a fine job of leading Utah State to a victory, but the Aggies struggled to score points, only putting up 17 points against Colorado State. The game is going to go through running back Calvin Tyler Jr. and receiver Brian Cobbs, who has stepped up for Utah State’s receivers group.

Utah State has averaged 19.9 points per game even though they put up 368.3 yards per game. Utah State averages 194.4 passing yards per game and 173.9 rushing yards per game. The Aggies struggle to create explosive plays and scoring in the red zone.

Prediction

If Cooper Legas is able to play in this game, Utah State will be just fine as they need his experience and leadership. If Bishop Davenport is starting however, then the Aggies are also going to have to rely on Calvin Tyler Jr.

Wyoming has had success on offense, but Utah State has been doing better recently. Expect the Aggies to lean on Calvin Tyler Jr. and Brian Cobbs to make a big play or two.

Utah State: 27; Wyoming: 21