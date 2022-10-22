Week 8: How to Watch, Odds, Who Will Win, and Game Thread

College football is back for another week and we are diving into Mountain West conference action. Below is all the info you need to know and be sure to share your thoughts in the comments.
Saturday, October 22nd
UNLV vs Notre Dame (12:30 PM MT) | Coverage: Peacock
Hawaii vs Colorado State (2:00 PM MT) | Coverage: TBA
San Jose State vs New Mexico State (4:00 PM MT) | Coverage: FloSports
Fresno State vs New Mexico (4:30 PM MT) | Coverage: FS2
Boise State vs Air Force (5:00 PM MT) | Coverage: CBS Sports
Utah State vs Wyoming (7:45 PM MT) | Coverage: FS2
San Diego State vs Nevada (8:30 PM MT) | Coverage: CBS Sports
Odds:
DraftKings Line:
UNLV/Notre Dame: -24.5 Notre Dame, O/U: 47.5
Hawaii/Colorado State: -5 Colorado State, O/U: 46.5
San Jose State/New Mexico State: -22 San Jose State, O/U: 43
Fresno State/New Mexico: -11 Fresno State, O/U: 41
Boise State/Air Force: -3.5 Air Force, O/U: 47.5
Utah State/Wyoming: -4.5 Wyoming, O/U: 42
San Diego State/Nevada: -7 San Diego State, O/U: 36.5
(Odds/lines subject to change. Visit DraftKings for more information.)
Game Previews:
What to Watch For:
- UNLV: Can the Rebels learn how to be effective on offense despite their injuries? Can they withstand Notre Dame?
- Hawaii: Can Hawaii keep the good times rolling and can their offense keep taking steps forward?
- Colorado State: Have the Rams made strides on offense and will players returning from injures give them a boost?
- San Jose State: Will the Spartans be able to bounce back after their upset loss and fix their flaws?
- Fresno State: Was last week’s win the start of something sustainable for the Bulldogs or will they continue their uneven ways?
- New Mexico: Can the Lobos make any improvements on offense? And if not, can their defense figure out how to do it all and win a game for them?
- Boise State: Can the Bronco's new-look offense overcome the Falcon's defense that has always given them trouble?
- Air Force: The top rushing offense is going up against one of the best defenses in the country, how will they fare?
- Utah State: Can the Aggies keep up their winning ways against a stout defense? Is their resurgence sustainable or a mirage?
- Wyoming: Can the Cowboys keep winning and avoid the pitfall losses that have plagued them in recent years?
- San Diego State: Will the Aztecs get back on track against an inferior opponent?
- Nevada: Can the Wolf Pack make adjustments necessary to find another win or will they continue their downside?
Who Will Win:
Join the discussion before, during, and after the games by sharing your thoughts on these questions and more in the comments below.
