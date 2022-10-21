UNLV Quarterback Situation and can UNR Turn Their Season Around Against SDSU

UNLV

Missing their starting quarterback, Doug Brumfield, last week UNLV faced a difficult match-up against Air Force losing to them by a total score of 48-14. Cameron Friel stepped in to replace Brumfield, however only finished with a total stat sheet of 8-18 in completions and 127 yards total in passing. UNLV had to rely on running back Aidan Robbins who made up the rest of the team’s total offensive yards carrying the ball 16 times finishing with a stat sheet of 137 yards, two touchdowns, and averaging 8.6 yards per carry.

It is safe to say if UNLV wants even the slightest chance to win against a powerful Notre Dame team they will need to get Brumfield back on the field in order to get their offense going again.

Doug Brumfield exited the game against San Jose State during the second quarter sustaining a concussion. According to the Las Vegas Review Journal Brumfield is still day to day not to mention UNLV’s running back was injured in their previous game against Air Force facing a knee injury. However, head coach for UNLV Marcus Arroyo feels prepared to battle against this 3-3 Notre Dame squad stating in a recent interview in an on3.com article,

“They may be going through some bumps, but they’re not fooling us. We got a good team and a hard place to play, and our guys have to put in hard work.”

UNLV faces off against The Fighting Irish this Saturday at 11:45 am (PT). According to William Hill Sportsbook UNLV are 26.5 point underdogs. However, the question is can they surprise Notre Dame and give them a difficult time? In order for them to do that they will need Brumfield on the field.

SDSU versus UNR

A huge conference match-up this Saturday the UNR Wolfpack battles the San Diego State Aztecs in Mackay Stadium at 7:30 pm (PT) on CBS Sports Network.

This game is a much-needed win for both teams considering UNR has a conference record of 0-3 and an overall record of 2-5. A win against SDSU can help them not finish last in the Mountain West as a whole leaving New Mexico State to take that title. San Diego State on the other hand needs this win for the same reasons in order to keep their season alive and improve to a positive record both in the conference and overall. San Diego State currently holds a conference record of 1-1 and an overall record of 3-3.

The best possible way to predict an outcome for this game is by looking at both teams’ games against Hawaii due to the fact that both Nevada and SDSU traveled to face Hawaii at home. Nevada lost to the Rainbow Warriors 31-16 while allowing the Warriors to have nearly 400 yards of offense, while Nevada only put up 277 yards of offense.

On the other hand, SDSU had a strong-fought game against Hawaii, winning against them 16-14. SDSU had a total of 417 yards of offense against Hawaii, which is nearly more than half of what Nevada put up against Hawaii. SDSU’s defense is one of the stronger defenses in the Mountain West, however going into that game SDSU was favored by 21 points and only won by two, so it is safe to say SDSU isn’t as dominant this year as we thought they were.

San Diego State marches into Mackay stadium as six and half-point favorites according to William Hill Sports Book.