Mountain West Men’s Basketball Media Days Recap: Day 2

The rest of the Mountain West Conference participated in men’s basketball media days on Thursday.

By Alex_A_Wright
San Diego State v Boise State Photo by David Becker/Getty Images

Men’s basketball media days have concluded after five more teams spoke Thursday.

Among those practicing on the second day were the preseason favorite and No. 19 in the AP preseason poll, San Diego State.

Also speaking was Colorado State, who was one of four Mountain West teams to make the NCAA Tournament last season. With all the success the Mountain West had last season, there is growing attention on the league to see if they can reach the levels of success this season.

Here are some highlights from Thursday:

Utah State

The Aggies will have to complete an actual rebuild after losing Justin Bean, the last member from the Utah State teams that made the NCAA Tournament. In his second year, coach Ryan Odom is looking forward to seeing his team step up in the opportunity to fill those voids.

San Diego State

To no surprise, the Aztecs are the preseason favorites. Along with bringing back four starters, including Matt Bradley, San Diego State made a splash in the transfer portal. They bring in Darrion Trammell, a highly-touted scoring guard from Seattle, who was named preseason newcomer of the year. With seven seniors on the team, coach Brian Dutcher believes the experience will pay dividends for the Aztecs.

Nevada

The Wolf Pack were the most disappointing team in the Mountain West last season after finishing in eighth place last season. That came despite Nevada having one of the deeper teams in the conference, led by leading scorer Grant Sherfield. For coach Steve Alford, this year is a new year. He said he’s looking to learn from last season’s struggles to bounce back for a better 2022-23 season.

Colorado State

The Rams reached the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2013, claiming a six-seed. Colorado State lost David Roddy to the NBA, but they are also without point guard Isaiah Stevens. Despite some changes in the program, the Rams still have high expectations for the season.

Air Force

The Falcons came in last in the preseason poll. As coach Joe Scott turns Air Force back into a contender in the Mountain West, he’ll look to do it with the young core he assembled.

