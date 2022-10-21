Mountain West Men’s Basketball Media Days Recap: Day 2

Men’s basketball media days have concluded after five more teams spoke Thursday.

Among those practicing on the second day were the preseason favorite and No. 19 in the AP preseason poll, San Diego State.

Also speaking was Colorado State, who was one of four Mountain West teams to make the NCAA Tournament last season. With all the success the Mountain West had last season, there is growing attention on the league to see if they can reach the levels of success this season.

"This is high-level basketball and you gotta be ready to strap it up every night to compete."@CSUMBasketball's @coachNikoMedved talks about the strength of the MW ⤵️#AtThePEAK | #MWMBB | #Stalwart pic.twitter.com/CwYmY3jocP — Mountain West (@MountainWest) October 20, 2022

Here are some highlights from Thursday:

Utah State

“That’s what @USUBasketball is all about. It’s about improving each and every year.”



The Aggies look to replace Justin Bean this season; @Coachryanodom knows his players will step up to fill the void#AtThePEAK | #MWMBB | #AggiesAllTheWay pic.twitter.com/s2fuHFQfhm — Mountain West (@MountainWest) October 20, 2022

The Aggies will have to complete an actual rebuild after losing Justin Bean, the last member from the Utah State teams that made the NCAA Tournament. In his second year, coach Ryan Odom is looking forward to seeing his team step up in the opportunity to fill those voids.

San Diego State

To no surprise, the Aztecs are the preseason favorites. Along with bringing back four starters, including Matt Bradley, San Diego State made a splash in the transfer portal. They bring in Darrion Trammell, a highly-touted scoring guard from Seattle, who was named preseason newcomer of the year. With seven seniors on the team, coach Brian Dutcher believes the experience will pay dividends for the Aztecs.

Nevada

Coach Alford and @NevadaHoops are using last season as a learning opportunity to bounce back and have a solid year this season #AtThePEAK | #MWMBB | #BattleBorn pic.twitter.com/Xwf6QwiIri — Mountain West (@MountainWest) October 20, 2022

The Wolf Pack were the most disappointing team in the Mountain West last season after finishing in eighth place last season. That came despite Nevada having one of the deeper teams in the conference, led by leading scorer Grant Sherfield. For coach Steve Alford, this year is a new year. He said he’s looking to learn from last season’s struggles to bounce back for a better 2022-23 season.

Colorado State

After making the NCAA tournament last season for the first time since 2013, @CSUMBasketball's @coachNikoMedved talks about the goals for the Rams #AtThePEAK | #MWMBB | #Stalwart pic.twitter.com/7yAMxOCSUD — Mountain West (@MountainWest) October 20, 2022

The Rams reached the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2013, claiming a six-seed. Colorado State lost David Roddy to the NBA, but they are also without point guard Isaiah Stevens. Despite some changes in the program, the Rams still have high expectations for the season.

Air Force

.@AF_MBB has a young roster with 18 of its 21 players being underclassmen, but has a lot of experience coming back@CoachScott_AFA likes where the team is at as he continues building the program ⚡️#AtThePEAK | #MWMBB | #FlyFightWin pic.twitter.com/CpYP36a1o3 — Mountain West (@MountainWest) October 20, 2022

The Falcons came in last in the preseason poll. As coach Joe Scott turns Air Force back into a contender in the Mountain West, he’ll look to do it with the young core he assembled.