Mountain West Reacts Results (Week 8). MWC game of the week, Non-Con games, the Wild West, Hawaii

We asked the questions, you vote on the answers, we provide the results.

As always: Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.

Mountain West game of the week

This one is pretty obvious. A matchup between the two best teams in the Mountain West, who also happen to be too great rushing teams (including the top rushing team in the nation) and two outstanding defenses is a great matchup. However, don’t miss out on Utah State vs Wyoming, which should also be a great game.

One win, one loss in non-conference games seems likely

UNLV isn’t beating Notre Dame, so 5% of you are hoping to say you called any miraculous upset. So the real question is San Jose State vs. New Mexico State. The vast majority of people think they will win.

Spartans still favored to win the West

On a similar note, SJSU is still the big favorites to win the West. Still, a fair number see Fresno State as a challenger and after they beat the Spartans last week, who could blame them?

The Rainbow Warriors have one more win in them.

Hawaii already has two wins and their improvement combined with some winnable games make this an interesting question. I think four total wins may be the number, but three is the safe choice. They play Colorado State this coming weekend, so this is their best chance to get one of those wins. On the other hand, a good deal of you think they will have no more wins on the season.