Mountaintop View 10-21-22. MWC Mid-season, NIL, March Madness, Soccer, Future Games

Chris Vanini looks at all the Group of 5 conferences at the mid-season point. For the Mountain West, he cites San Jose State as the surprise so far (though keep in mind he picked them as his sleeper team, so he isn’t surprised), and San Diego State as the team who is underachieving. Brad Roberts of the Falcons and Viliami Fehoko of the Spartans are the player’s of the year on either side of the ball and Marcus Arroyo gets his nod as the coach of the year to this point.

Because we need more guidance for NIL. The NIL subcommittee will meet twice next week and is expected to announce changes and explain more about which activities are permissible and impermissible when it comes to institutional involvement. Currently, everyone is confused, and programs are erroring on the side of being more involved rather than less. The article goes on to say that the NIL subcommittee is not a rule-making body, but the information it puts out is “more definitive” than current rules that may be seen as unclear. So think of them as writing the unwritten rules? I don’t know.

Are changes coming to March Madness?

Sources: The Division 1 Transformation Committee has had dialogue to expand the NCAA Tournament in all sports to include 25% of the programs who are eligible.



This would mean the Men's Basketball NCAA Tournament would expand by approximately 20 teams.



Many have opposed this. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) October 20, 2022

Mountain West Soccer Standings

Getting down to crunch time in the #MWWSOC season with three match days left ⚽️



Only the top six qualify for the championship

Future Games

We have announced future games with Oklahoma.



- Sept. 18, 2027 in Norman

- Sept. 1, 2029 in San Diego

- Sept. 6, 2031 in Norman



Release: https://t.co/xGt1QOUnqW

We have announced future games with Oklahoma.

- Sept. 18, 2027 in Norman
- Sept. 1, 2029 in San Diego
- Sept. 6, 2031 in Norman

