Mountaintop View 10-21-22. MWC Mid-season, NIL, March Madness, Soccer, Future Games

By MikeWittmann
Fresno State v UNLV Photo by David Becker/Getty Images

It’s Friday and tomorrow features a full slate of Mountain West football games. Plus, MWC basketball is looming. What could be better?

Mountain West mid-season check-in.

Chris Vanini looks at all the Group of 5 conferences at the mid-season point. For the Mountain West, he cites San Jose State as the surprise so far (though keep in mind he picked them as his sleeper team, so he isn’t surprised), and San Diego State as the team who is underachieving. Brad Roberts of the Falcons and Viliami Fehoko of the Spartans are the player’s of the year on either side of the ball and Marcus Arroyo gets his nod as the coach of the year to this point.

More NIL guidance is coming.

Because we need more guidance for NIL. The NIL subcommittee will meet twice next week and is expected to announce changes and explain more about which activities are permissible and impermissible when it comes to institutional involvement. Currently, everyone is confused, and programs are erroring on the side of being more involved rather than less. The article goes on to say that the NIL subcommittee is not a rule-making body, but the information it puts out is “more definitive” than current rules that may be seen as unclear. So think of them as writing the unwritten rules? I don’t know.

Are changes coming to March Madness?

