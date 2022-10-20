UNLV Heads to South Bend to Play Notre Dame

This will be UNLV’s biggest stage this year, going to South Bend to play the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. After the last two weeks, a big upset win could get the Rebels back on track for a bowl game at the end of the year.

Preview

After being without starting QB Doug Brumfield for the last two games, the Rebels have struggled on offense. He is still considered day-to-day after being in concussion protocol since the San Jose State game.

RB Aidan Robbins is also day-to-day after his knee has been bugging him since the Air Force game. If UNLV does not have Robbins or Brumfield, this could be another offensively challenging week for the Rebels.

The Notre Dame offense has been decent coming into this game, but struggled last week against Stanford. With a good pass game and decent run game, they should be able to score a decent amount of points.

UNLV got torched by the run game last week, but luckily Notre Dame doesn’t know how to run the triple-option. However, the pass game is something that they will have to prevent and stop.

UNLV will most likely have to put up points and that is something they can do when Brumfield and Robbins are playing. If they do not end up playing in this game, the defense needs to step up and stop Notre Dame from scoring to give them a chance to win this game.

Betting Odds

Game: UNLV +27

UNLV Spread: -105

UNL ML: +1600

Over/Under: 47.5

Over: -110

Under: -110

First Half: UNLV +16

UNLV Spread: -110

UNLV ML: +900

Over/Under: 25.5

Over: -120

Under: +100

Game time is 11:30 AM PDT or 2:30 PM EST on Saturday, October 22nd.

