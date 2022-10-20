Mountaintop View 10-20-22

To nobody’s surprise, San Diego State picked up 16 of the 20 available first-place votes from the media on Mountain West media day for men’s hoops. The Aztecs will enter the season as the frontrunner in the conference, although looking to avenge their 2021-2022 season that resulted in zero conference titles.

The primary competition for the Aztecs? Well, the media believes it will be Wyoming. After an unexpected trip to the NCAA tournament last spring, the Pokes only got better in the off-season. Graham Ike is the preseason player of the year.

No pressure, Taylen. Air Force hosts Boise State in one of the biggest clashes of the year in the conference, and Falcons head coach Troy Calhoun is trying to jinx the hell out of Boise’s young QB. Read above.

The reigning conference champs were picked 3rd

.@Aztec_MBB is the preseason favorite to win the Mountain West this season



Who's your pick to win it all?

Who will play QB for Utah State this weekend?

USU football: There are some compelling storylines at the quarterback position for Saturday's crucial Utah State at Wyoming game. Here is my story. https://t.co/1TTFFYTieM — Jason Turner (@hjtrebek) October 20, 2022

