 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Mountaintop View 10-20-22

MWC media day for men’s basketball, SDSU and Wyoming as frontrunners, quarterbacks in the Mountain West, and more from Wednesday

By JeremyRodrigues
/ new
NCAA Basketball: Air Force at Wyoming Troy Babbitt-USA TODAY Sports

Aztecs picked first in Mountain West preseason basketball poll

To nobody’s surprise, San Diego State picked up 16 of the 20 available first-place votes from the media on Mountain West media day for men’s hoops. The Aztecs will enter the season as the frontrunner in the conference, although looking to avenge their 2021-2022 season that resulted in zero conference titles.

Wyoming picked second in Mountain West poll, Graham Ike voted preseason player of the year

The primary competition for the Aztecs? Well, the media believes it will be Wyoming. After an unexpected trip to the NCAA tournament last spring, the Pokes only got better in the off-season. Graham Ike is the preseason player of the year.

Air Force coach Troy Calhoun sees similarities between Boise State freshman QB Taylen Green and a Texas great

No pressure, Taylen. Air Force hosts Boise State in one of the biggest clashes of the year in the conference, and Falcons head coach Troy Calhoun is trying to jinx the hell out of Boise’s young QB. Read above.

The reigning conference champs were picked 3rd

The rest of the preseason poll

Who will play QB for Utah State this weekend?

On The Horizon:

Today - Hawaii @ Colorado State: Three things to look for, Prediction

Today - Spartans visit Aggie country again

Today - Aztecs head to Reno to start the second half of the season against the Wolfpack

Friday - Week Eight Fan Guide

Next Up In Mountain West Football

Loading comments...