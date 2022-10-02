Wyoming loses to SJSU 33-16, drops first conference matchup of the season

Chevan Cordeiro has proved himself to be quite the Poke Punisher against Craig Bohl and his staff as he continued to cause problems against the Cowboys on Saturday night, this time doing so for San Jose State. The quarterback was on a roll from start to finish, completing his night with a line of 314 yards on 21/37 passing, with 24 yards rushing and 3 TDs (1 passing, 2 rushing). His threatening ability to use his legs combined with his high-powered accurate arm were on full display and is what evidently did the Pokes in. Wyoming suffered their first loss against a conference opponent and their first loss at War Memorial Stadium this season.

The game started slow for the Cowboys and it was difficult for Andrew Peasley and the Cowboy offense to get anything going. The Pokes were the first to crack the scoreboard following a 47-yard field goal from John Hoyland on their first possession, but it wasn’t until about midway through the second quarter that they would find the end zone for the first time.

Aside from a few big throws, Peasley had an underwhelming performance in the loss. His 6/20 line for 85 yards, 2 TDs and 1 INT was the lowest yardage output he’s had in a game since Week 0 against Illinois where he finished 5/20 for 32 yards passing and 1 INT.

Titus Swen wasn’t able to muster up too much on the ground either, rushing 17 times for only 61 yards, good for 3.6 yards yards per carry. The Spartans seemingly had a much easier time doing so as RB Kairee Robinson finished his night with 20 carries for 102 yards and 1 TD.

In a game where some thought the Pokes held the advantage as far as physicality was concerned, they didn’t. The Spartans maintained their drives, won the time of possession battle by a good margin, and were far more disciplined and polished as a unit on both sides of the line of scrimmage.

Coach Bohl spoke after the game, giving his thoughts on the game and how the Pokes will look to move forward following the loss:

“It was a rough night,” UW head coach Craig Bohl said. “As a coach I’ve got to encourage these guys to stay in the fight. I don’t think there’s going to be any quit in them. We’ve got to bounce back in a quick hurry. There’s a lot to play for.”

The Wyoming Cowboys will look to rebound next week as they take on the New Mexico Lobos Saturday 10/8 at 5:00 pm MT on CBSSN.