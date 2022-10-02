Aztecs Hecklinski out as Coordinator

Aztec Offensive Coordinator Jeff Hecklinski is no longer in charge of the Aztecs struggling offensive, according to inside sources. It has not been confirmed whether he resigned or was relieved of his duties. It appears his replacement will be Jeff Horton, current running backs coach. He had precious coordinator experience under former coach Rocky Long.

The Aztecs are coming off of a dismal performance against Boise State where they were only able to account for only 114 yards of total offense. They currently rank 126th in total offense, and last in passing. Aztec fans have been increasingly frustrated with the play calling and their results despite Coach Brady Hokes seeming endorsement of Hecklinski.

On the post game front, quarterback Braxton Burmeister, who left the game after taking a big hit, is considered to be under concussion protocol. Adding insult to injury, his replacement Kyle Crum is out for an indeterminate amount of time with a broken collarbone. Since the departure of Will Haskell, this leaves only Liu Aumavae as the only quarterback with any experience on the roster. One might wonder if Coach Hoke might eat crow and meet with Haskell about an eventual return. The only other quarterbacks are freshmen walk-ons DJ Ralph and Tobin O’Dell. Perhaps some other options exist, but without someone who can sling the pigskin, expect a more varied running game.

More Aztecs are injured as well with Jordan Byrd, Jaylon Armstead, Justus Tavai, Jonah Tavai, Garrett Fountain and Michael Shawcroft all reporting injuries. Perhaps it’s a good thing the Aztecs are playing Hawaii this weekend, but with the way the Mountain West is playing, an upset would not be out of the question.