BYU downs Utah State

Logan Bonner missed the game against BYU and Cooper Legas threw for 188 yards and two touchdowns as well as two interceptions in Bonner’s place in a 38-26 loss to the Cougars. Calvin Tyler Jr. ran for 104 yards and Brian Cobbs caught 10 passes for 96 yards and two touchdowns.

Scoring Summary

First quarter

TD USU; Cooper Legas seven yard run; USU: 7; BYU: 0

TD BYU; Jaren Hall 31 yard pass to Keanu Hill; USU: 7; BYU: 7

TD BYU; Max Tooley 34 yard interception return; BYU: 14; USU: 7

Second quarter

FG USU; Conner Coles 50 yard field goal; BYU: 14; USU: 10

TD USU; Cooper Legas 14 yard pass to Brian Cobbs; USU: 17; BYU: 14

FG BYU; Jake Oldroyd 45 yard field goal; USU: 17; BYU: 17

Third quarter

TD BYU; Jaren Hall 14 yard touchdown pass to Ethan Erickson; BYU: 24; USU: 17

FG USU; Conner Coles 33 yard field goal; BYU: 24; USU: 20

TD BYU; Jaren Hall eight yard pass to Kody Epps; BYU: 31; USU: 20

Fourth quarter

TD BYU; Christopher Brooks 18 yard run; BYU: 38; USU: 20

TD USU; Cooper Legas 27 yard pass to Brian Cobbs (two point conversion); BYU: 38; USU: 26

Statistics Comparison

First downs: USU: 26; BYU: 20

Total yards: BYU: 397; USU: 392

Passing yards: BYU: 280; USU: 188

Rushing yards: USU: 204; BYU: 117

Penalties: USU: 8-68; BYU: 10-82

Turnovers: USU: 3; BYU: 0

Time of possession: USU: 33:21; BYU: 26:39

Utah State Players of the Game

Offensive Player of the Game: Brian Cobbs was once again very productive for Utah State and has proven himself as a reliable wide receiver. Cobbs caught 10 passes for 96 yards and two touchdowns in key moments that gave Utah State the lead and made the final score closer in the fourth quarter.

Defensive Player of the Game: MJ Tafisi made eight tackles and a sack on Thursday night as the Aggies defense struggled against BYU.

Analysis

Now 1-4 on the season with a loss in conference play, Utah State needs to figure themselves out as a team. Now. The next game up is against Air Force and if some changes don’t come, especially when defending the run, the game in Logan is going to turn into a very long day.

Turnovers, penalties, and third down conversions once again stalled the Utah State offense. Next week against Air Force is a big week to keep the Aggies in the conversation. If the Aggies are to keep themselves in the running for a conference title, it needs to start with a win over Air Force.