Bowl Predictions: Week 7. Broncos in LA Bowl, Spartans to the Islands, Air Force Guarantee.

During the 2022 season, our team at Mountain West Connection will be releasing our bowl projections each week. It will take a few weeks for things to even out but the projections are becoming a bit more clear. During most of the season, we will only be projecting Mountain West teams and what bowl game we think they will end up in. As the season progresses, we may add opponents.

Mike

LA Bowl: Boise State

Hawaii Bowl: San Jose State

New Mexico Bowl: Air Force

Potato Bowl: Wyoming

Arizona Bowl: UNLV

I’m sticking with 5 teams, but willing to entertain the idea of 6 at some point. In this week’s edition of As The Mountain West Turns, I flip-flop Boise State and San Jose State, but if someone else wants to view them as interchangeable, so be it. UNLV is barely getting in as of this point, while Air Force and Wyoming get in comfortably. SDSU is my first team out, followed by Fresno State. Both are still on my radar, but I’m not confident saying they will make a bowl as of now.

Zach

LA Bowl: Boise State

Hawaii Bowl: Fresno State

New Mexico Bowl: Wyoming

Potato Bowl: San Jose State

Arizona Bowl: UNLV

Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Air Force

The SJSU loss causes another shakeup. Even if BSU loses to Air Force, they should win the Mountain. I have Fresno State representing the West.

NittanyFalcon

LA Bowl: Boise State

Hawaii Bowl: San Jose State

New Mexico Bowl: Wyoming

Potato Bowl: UNLV

Arizona Bowl: Fresno State

Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Air Force

I’m assuming Haener will return prior to the end of the year and that will give the MWC 6 bowl eligible teams. Fresno might even do it without him.

Jeff

LA Bowl: Boise State

Hawaii Bowl: San Jose State

New Mexico Bowl: Wyoming

Potato Bowl: Fresno State

Arizona Bowl: San Diego State

Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Air Force

This is a revolving door that someone has stuck their foot into. Who wants the division? The conference? Still a lot of ball to play but Boise looks to have the edge on the conference. One more week or surprises!

Graham

LA Bowl: Boise State

Hawaii Bowl: San Jose State

New Mexico Bowl: Wyoming

Potato Bowl: Fresno State

Arizona Bowl: San Diego State

Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Air Force

Rudy

LA Bowl: Boise State

Hawaii Bowl: San Jose State

New Mexico Bowl: Air Force

Potato Bowl: Wyoming

Arizona Bowl: Fresno State