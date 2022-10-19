Bowl Predictions: Week 7. Broncos in LA Bowl, Spartans to the Islands, Air Force Guarantee.

During the 2022 season, our team at Mountain West Connection will be releasing our bowl projections each week. It will take a few weeks for things to even out but the projections are becoming a bit more clear. During most of the season, we will only be projecting Mountain West teams and what bowl game we think they will end up in. As the season progresses, we may add opponents.
Mike
LA Bowl: Boise State
Hawaii Bowl: San Jose State
New Mexico Bowl: Air Force
Potato Bowl: Wyoming
Arizona Bowl: UNLV
I’m sticking with 5 teams, but willing to entertain the idea of 6 at some point. In this week’s edition of As The Mountain West Turns, I flip-flop Boise State and San Jose State, but if someone else wants to view them as interchangeable, so be it. UNLV is barely getting in as of this point, while Air Force and Wyoming get in comfortably. SDSU is my first team out, followed by Fresno State. Both are still on my radar, but I’m not confident saying they will make a bowl as of now.
Zach
LA Bowl: Boise State
Hawaii Bowl: Fresno State
New Mexico Bowl: Wyoming
Potato Bowl: San Jose State
Arizona Bowl: UNLV
Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Air Force
The SJSU loss causes another shakeup. Even if BSU loses to Air Force, they should win the Mountain. I have Fresno State representing the West.
NittanyFalcon
LA Bowl: Boise State
Hawaii Bowl: San Jose State
New Mexico Bowl: Wyoming
Potato Bowl: UNLV
Arizona Bowl: Fresno State
Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Air Force
I’m assuming Haener will return prior to the end of the year and that will give the MWC 6 bowl eligible teams. Fresno might even do it without him.
Jeff
LA Bowl: Boise State
Hawaii Bowl: San Jose State
New Mexico Bowl: Wyoming
Potato Bowl: Fresno State
Arizona Bowl: San Diego State
Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Air Force
This is a revolving door that someone has stuck their foot into. Who wants the division? The conference? Still a lot of ball to play but Boise looks to have the edge on the conference. One more week or surprises!
Graham
LA Bowl: Boise State
Hawaii Bowl: San Jose State
New Mexico Bowl: Wyoming
Potato Bowl: Fresno State
Arizona Bowl: San Diego State
Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Air Force
Rudy
LA Bowl: Boise State
Hawaii Bowl: San Jose State
New Mexico Bowl: Air Force
Potato Bowl: Wyoming
Arizona Bowl: Fresno State
