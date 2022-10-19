Mountaintop View 10-19-22

It’s your Hump Day Edition of MWCConnection!! The links include news from several sports across the Mountain West for your reading pleasure. Enjoy!

Spartan Defensive Line star recognized

#MoreThanJustACollegeFootballPlayer

The NFF Scholar-Athlete of the Day, presented by @Fidelity, is @ojukwu1john!



The @BroncoSportsFB OL and kinesiology graduate is currently pursuing a master's in psychology#NFF75 #BleedBlue pic.twitter.com/kRsrbvirlM — Football Foundation (@NFFNetwork) October 18, 2022

In what appears to be an elimination game for the loser in division standings, uncertainty reigns on whether the top 2 Aggie QBs will be ready to play or if they will turn to their freshman QB to lead them against the Cowboys.

A couple of repeat winners joined a first-time honoree for their play last week in conference play.

Aztecs MBB nationally ranked to start the season

Amongst the elite.



The first AP Poll is out and your Aztecs are ranked #19.



: https://t.co/tX3WEXTu4j#TheTimeIsNow pic.twitter.com/dCqnmHXW3N — San Diego State Men's Basketball (@Aztec_MBB) October 17, 2022

The Colorado State senior was listed on the preseason watch list for the award that honors the nation’s top point guard.

