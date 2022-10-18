Mountaintop View 10-18-22

Week 7 is in the books and the links take a look at who stood out in play over the weekend, some strange occurrences that transpired, and how the College Football Empires Map changed since the previous week. Enjoy!!

Week 7 MW FB Players of the Week

See the weekends top plays as voted by the Mountain West.

A Mountain West Athletic Director makes this list. Much like the livability of Boise, hard to keep this man a secret!

With their losing streak now at 5 games, this opinion states how Coach Ken Wilson should stay the course with the best players instead of using younger players for experience sakes.

A fit of anger has placed an unnamed coach on administrative leave.

In a scene I don’t recall ever seen, the game referee goes up into the stands to tell them to cease playing at inappropriate times. No answer yet if he was also looking for the Tennessee goalposts as well.

Week 7 College Empires Map

Tennessee, Utah, Michigan, Kentucky, Stanford, Georgia Southern, and ODU make moves

After week seven (Oct 16) #collegefootballempires map. pic.twitter.com/WSDRKGgGin — College Football Empires Map 2022 (@CFBEmpiresMap) October 16, 2022

After week six (Oct 9) #collegefootballempires map. pic.twitter.com/HreY4Vu8sh — College Football Empires Map 2022 (@CFBEmpiresMap) October 11, 2022

On the horizon: