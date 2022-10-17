UNLV Suffers First Home Loss of the Season

Recap

This was the first game the UNLV Rebels were without their starting QB Doug Brumfield and they could not fill his role as they got beat by Air Force at home. This was also their first loss of the season.

Starting at QB was the young Cameron Friel who came in last week after Brumfield went out and the Rebels got the ball first. Their drive was ended abruptly after Friel fumbled after rushing for 3 yards.

The first quarter was all Air Force as they put up 14 points after that UNLV fumble and another fumble on the kickoff. UNLV could not get a drive together for the rest of the quarter.

The second quarter was just more of Air Force dominance as they scored two more rushing TDs.

UNLV’s first points came at the end of the first half. The drive started on their own 11-yard line and went five plays ending with a 31-yard pass from Friel to WR Ricky White for the TD. The half ended with a score of 28-7, Air Force.

The second half was not much prettier as Air Force score twice more putting the score at 42-7. That ended up being the final score of the game.

UNLV could not stop the triple-option as they gave up 406 yards on the ground to Air Force. The Air Force QB only threw for 14 yards on one pass. He only threw two in the game.

RB Aidan Robbins was contained for only 29 yards on 8 rushes. The Rebel offense was held in check compared to past games. This game showed that Brumfield is a game-changer when suited up and playing.

Stats

Passing

QB Cameron Friel - 8/10 108 YDS 1 TD 1 INT

QB Harrison Bailey - 2/5 10 YDS

Rushing

RB Courtney Reese - 5 ATT 37 YDS

RB Aidan Robbins - 8 ATT 29 YDS

Receiving

WR Ricky White - 4 REC 58 YDS 1 TD

RB Aidan Robbins - 1 REC 22 YDS

WR Senika McKie - 2 REC 19 YDS

Takeaways

Air Force has a legit run game and to beat them, that needs to be stopped

The Rebels need Brumfield back, hopefully he is back next week against Notre Dame

Aidan Robbins has won UNLV games and the offensive plan should be to get him the ball more in big games like this game and the games ahead

The last two games have been a set-back, but it is only up from here.

UNLV will be heading to Indiana to play Notre Dame this Saturday, October 22nd. Game time is 2:30 PM EST, 11:30 AM PDT.

#BEaREBEL