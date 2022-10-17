Mountaintop View 10-17-22. Spartans tumble, Lobos lose, Falcons destroy, Hawaii wins, Aggies outlast.

It’s Monday and we are back at it. Fresh off a weekend filled with Mountain West games, we recap the action here. Through it all, we are bringing you coverage of both this past week as well as getting you ready for the upcoming weekend. Check out our original coverage and what we can find from the world wide web below.

On paper, this looked like an easy win for San Jose State. However, there is a reason the games are played. In a rivalry game, Fresno State gathered themselves and endured a slugfest to pull out a win. The offense didn’t do much but they did just enough to pull out a victory. The win snaps a four-game losing streak for the Bulldogs.

The New Mexico lifeless offense did not benefit this week from their offensive coordinator change. It was just bad, if not worse. Scoring nine points against a not good team is very bad. And that not good team is also their chief rival makes it even worse. The Lobo defense held their own, but the defense isn’t good enough to win them games. New Mexico has a lot of questions.

Everything was working as it should, for one of the teams anyway. Air Force and UNLV both came in having lost the week before. However, only one team was able to right the ship this past week. The Rebels were without their starting QB and top WR, and it showed. The offense could only muster 7 points and they are in need of a big regroup. Meanwhile, Air Force shows their offense and defense are still as formidable as ever.

On paper, it was a battle of two of the worse teams in the conference. Someone had to win, but Hawaii made sure it wasn’t by default. The Rainbow Warriors looked like a different team coming out of the bye week. Last week they had a heartbreaking loss, but this week they stayed the course and made sure Nevada couldn’t find a way to come back. They may be a tough game the rest of the season.

In a battle of two teams with disappointing seasons, things were pretty even for most of the game. Both teams ended the game with their third-string quarterback leading the offense. For the Aggies, Bishop Davenport was effective and was able to lead the team to victory. Colorado State’s offense was at its best featuring a running attack, which is not what you’d expect from the Air Raid. The Rams were in a position to pull out a victory but couldn’t seal the deal.

