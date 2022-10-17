Mountain West Connection Players of the Week: Week Seven

The weekend is over, and the championship picture is slowly becoming clearer. There were a number of players worth highlighting, but the following are our players of the week.

Offensive Player of the Week

Dedrick Parson (Hawaii)

Parson carried the load for a Rainbow Warrior squad that was able to get its first victory in league play. Parson carried the ball 24 times for 136 yards and three touchdowns.

Defensive Player of the Week

David Perales (Fresno State)

Perales set a career mark with four sacks. His constant pressure on Spartan quarterback Chevan Cordeiro helped the Bulldogs come away with the 17-10 victory.

Special Teams Player of the Week

Carson King (Fresno State)

The Bulldog punter had a busy day, punting seven times while averaging 46 yards. King’s ability to flip the field played a big role in helping Fresno State come away with the victory.

Who were your top performers from this past weekend? Leave your thoughts in the comments below.