MWC Recruiting Roundup 10-17-22

It’s another week of the MWC Recruiting Roundup.

It was a big recruiting weekend for many teams in the Mountain West. As can be seen below, there were tons of offers throughout the weekend, visitors to various schools and two new MWC verbal commitments. Hawaii was again active on the offer front, and 11 of 12 Mountain West schools handed out no offers. Air Force and New Mexico gain new commitments. The cover photo could go to a few different teams, but the Lobos will take things this week.

Class of 2023 Cover Photo Total:

Air Force: 7

Nevada: 5

Colorado State: 4

Boise State : 3

: 3 San Diego State: 3

Hawaii: 2

New Mexico: 2

San Jose State: 2

UNLV: 2

Wyoming: 2

Fresno State: 1

Utah State: 1

Recruiting Calendar:

We are in a dead period for the month of August. However, Thursday, September 1st will mark the start of the Evaluation Period.

RECRUITs: The new 2022-2023 Division 1 FBS Recruiting Calendar has been released. Save this copy to know when you can visit schools and when coaches can visit you! #Recruiting101 pic.twitter.com/1reJ4XR9Gn — Coach J.R. Sandlin (@JR_Sandlin) July 12, 2022

Next College Student Athlete says:

The NCAA Evaluation Period is a specific time of year when college coaches are allowed to watch an athlete compete in person or visit their school. However, coaches are not allowed to communicate with that athlete (or parents) off the college campus. Coaches can sit in the stands during a recruit’s practice or game, as well as visit the recruit’s school. This gives college coaches a chance to talk to the recruit’s coach, teachers, or guidance counselor to get a better understanding of the student-athlete’s character. After the visit, the coach may call or email the recruit and let them know how their experience was at the school or game.

The NCAA Evaluation Period is just that: a time set aside for evaluation. While coaches can’t talk to athletes off the college campus, they can still call, email, text, and direct message recruits.

Air Force Commitment Tracker:

Since the Air Force Academy regularly has by far the most commits among Mountain West recruiting classes, it’s kind of fun to track them over the course of the year.

Number of Falcon verbal commits: 56

Visit Recap

DB Franklyn Johnson Jr (Boise State)

“The visit was great!!! And the game was live!! As far as some highlights I would say what stood out was the secondary. All night they had them boxed all game and the backfield on offense was scary with their running attack!!”

LB Whitefield Powell (Colorado State)

“I had a great visit! It was good to get back to Fort Collins. I really enjoyed hanging out with the coaches before the game, and it was really fun to see the game atmosphere up there. It was encouraging to me to see how well the defense played. Even though it wasn’t a win, I could definitely see the team getting better.”

Commitment Spotlight

TE Mitchell Blakeslee (Air Force)

“For sure, I committed to Air Force for multiple reasons, first of all I loved the whole coaching staff, they made me feel at home when I was there. Another reason is the academics, it is a very very prestigious institution known worldwide for its academic excellence. Lastly, the campus and area were just truly beautiful.”

RB Carson Morgan (Air Force)

“Air Force was the first school to take a chance on me. Since then, they’ve shown me endless amounts of love with letters in the mail weekly, phone calls, texts, graphics and more. I was able to make a great connection with the staff at AirForce and you genuinely just can’t beat the campus, facilities, and town of Colorado Springs!”

Recruiting Updates:

Offers

OL Sean Haney was offered by Air Force

WR Christian Mcnees was offered by Air Force

JUCO DB Kendel Dolby was offered by Boise State

2024 RB Jacob Emmers was offered by Boise State

2024 RB Josh Joyner was offered by Colorado State

2024 OL Eugene L. Bookss IV was offered by Colorado State

DE Isiah Chala was offered by Fresno State

JUCO OL Buffalo Kruize was offered by Fresno State

JUCO DE Elijah O’Neal was offered by Fresno State

JUCO WR Willie McCoy III was offered by Hawaii

JUCO DB Travor Randle was offered by Hawaii

JUCO DB Jamison Kelly Jr. was offered by Hawaii

JUCO DB Lardarius Webb Jr was offered by Hawaii

JUCO DT Terry Webb was offered by Hawaii

JUCO DT Kavika Baumgartner was offered by Nevada

JUCO DE E̷mmanuel Cannon was offered by New Mexico

TE James Rothstein was offered by SDSU

JUCO WR Marquis Montgomery was offered by SDSU

2025 ATH Rashad Perry was offered by SJSU

WR Chance Fitzgerald was offered by UNLV

WR JeyQuan Smith was offered by UNLV

2024 RB Chauncey Sylvester Jr was offered by UNLV

DE Evan Herrmann was offered by Wyoming

Visits:

WR Silas Evans III visited Colorado State (unofficial)

LB Whitefield Powell visited Colorado State (unofficial)

DT Andrew Laurich visited Colorado State (unofficial)

2024 LB Jacob Dombroski visited UNLV (unofficial)

Commits

RB Carson Morgan committed to Air Force

QB Devon Dampier committed to New Mexico

Decommits

RB Peyton Streko decommitted from Air Force

