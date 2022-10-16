Utah State beats Colorado State

After not winning any games in September, Utah State has now won two in a row against Air Force and Colorado State. Cooper Legas threw a touchdown pass threw a 32 yard touchdown pass towards the end of the first quarter but left the game due to concussion protocols. It was third string quarterback Bishop Davenport who led the Aggies to a 17-13 win over Colorado State. Davenport completed three of his nine passes (33.3%) and scored one touchdown on the ground. Calvin Tyler Jr. had another 100 yard game, rushing for 129 yards on 24 carries. Justin McGriff caught four passes for 63 yards and a touchdown.

Scoring Summary

First quarter

FG CSU; Michael Boyle 23 yard field goal; CSU: 3; USU: 0

TD USU; Cooper Legas 32 yard touchdown pass to Justin McGriff; USU: 7; CSU: 3

Second quarter

TD CSU; Avery Morrow 26 yard touchdown run; CSU: 10; USU; 7

Third quarter

FG USU; Conner Coles 48 yard field goal; CSU: 10; USU: 10

TD USU; Bishop Davenport four yard run; USU: 17; CSU: 10

Fourth quarter

FG CSU; Michael Boyle 35 yard kick; USU: 17; VSU: 13

Final: USU: 17; Utah State: 10

Statistics Comparison

First downs: USU: 24; CSU; 14

Total yards: USU: 390; CSU: 262

Passing yards: CSU: 163; USU: 138

Rushing yards: USU: 252; CSU: 99

Penalties: USU: 10-93; CSU: 10-90

Turnovers: CSU: 1; USU: 2

Time of Posesion: CSU: 30:25; USU: 29:30

Utah State Players of the Game

Offensive player of the game

Calvin Tyler Jr. receives the offensive player of the game. With his performance once again going over 100 yards (he rushed for 129), Tyler Jr. was able to provide stability to what was a team that had too much going for them.

Defensive Player of the Game

Linebacker MJ Tafisi continues to make an impact for the Aggies. Tafisi now has 66 tackles on the year and recorded 12 against Colorado State to help Utah State’s defense make important plays in key moments.

Analysis

As previously mentioned this is Utah State’s second straight win. It wasn’t a pretty game and Colorado State had the opportunities to take over, but the Aggies winning this one is important because it moves Utah State to 2-1 in conference play. Utah State found a balanced attack on offense and needs to continue to improve going forward in order to stay close in the Mountain Division standings.

Up next for the Aggies is a tough road game at Wyoming as the Cowboys are also 2-1 in conference play and look to improve.