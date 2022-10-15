San Jose State March into Bulldog Stadium to take on Fresno State.

The San Jose State Spartans march into Bulldog Stadium to battle Fresno State tonight at 7:50 pm (PT) on FS1. The Spartans are having a phenomenal season leading the West division with a divisional win total of 3-0 and an overall record of 4-1. The one loss San Jose State suffered was against Auburn where they only lost by a score of 24-16. While San Jose State is putting on a great effort this season, their opponents this week, The Bulldogs, have had a poor season in comparison with a divisional record of 0-1 and an overall record of 1-4. Fresno State blew out the Spartans last year ending with a score of 40-9, but San Jose State is looking for revenge this 2022 season. The head coach of the Spartans talked recently about the rivalry in another Mountain West article stating,

“It’s such a historical event even to this day when I talk to fans and alums. There’s so much cross-over between our areas and fans which makes for a game with added intensity and excitement.”

Fresno State has suffered some major injuries this season mainly quarterback Jake Haener who missed the past two games after being carted off the field during their USC battle. Haener is not expected to play this game either so the Bulldogs will have to go with Logan Fife who last week finished with 14/25 pass completions, zero touchdowns, and two interceptions against Boise State. The Bulldogs will also be missing their star safety, Evan Williams, as well.

On the other side of the field for the Spartans their quarterback Chevan Cordeiro has been having a great season after transferring from Hawai’i, he now holds a stat sheet of 1,308 passing yards, zero interceptions, six passing touchdowns, six rushing touchdowns, and currently has a QBR rating of 58.5 with the Spartans. However, Cordeiro has been sacked 17 times so far averaging at about 3 and a half sacks per game, so if the Bulldogs want to have a chance in this match-up they will have to put extreme pressure on Cordeiro.

Overall, this rivalry will be a hard-fought game on both sides of the ball. The Spartans march into the Bulldogs stadium as seven and half point favorites according to William Hill Sportsbook.