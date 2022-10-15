Utah State at Colorado State Preview

Utah State was able to get a much needed win against Air Force this past weekend that helped the Aggies to stay relevant in the race for a Mountain Division title. Cooper Legas completed 18 passes for 215 yards and two touchdowns. Calvin Tyler Jr., the team’s leading rusher, went for 109 yards and a touchdown. The top receiver for the Aggies so far has been Brian Cobbs, who caught eight passes 136 yards and a touchdown.

Utah State (2-4) (1-1) vs Colorado State (1-4) (1-0)

When: Saturday, October 15th

Where: Maverik Stadium, Logan, Utah

TV: CBSSN

Line: Utah State (-12.5) Provided by DraftKings Sportsbook

Series History: Colorado State trails in the series, going 39-36-2. Utah State has won the past three games in a row for the Rams.

Last game: Last year, Utah State narrowly won at home in a 26-24 victory. In that game, Bonner threw for 223 yards and two touchdowns for the night see that.

When Colorado State Has the Ball

Colorado State averages 12 points per game but gives up 35 points per game. The Rams average 244.4 yards per game and puts up 172.2 passing yards per game and 72.2 rushing yards per game.

Those numbers are clearly not very good but there are some bright spots for the Colorado State offense. One player making an impact is receiver Tory Horton, who has 32 receptions for 491 yards and five touchdowns. Another bright spot is quarterback Clay Millen, who has completed 68 of his 92 passes (74%) for 667 yards and five touchdowns.

The key for Colorado State to move the football is to get the ball to Tory Horton and establish a strong presence at the line of scrimmage so that the run game can get going.

When Utah State Has the Ball

Logan Bonner is out for the season and Cooper Legas, who has completed 44 of his 71 passes (62%) and thrown for 443 yards and four touchdowns. He has been a steady presence for the Aggies on offense as have receiver Brian Cobbs (36 receptions, 473 yards, four touchdowns) and running back Calvin Tyler Jr. (115 attempts, 505 yards, and one touchdown).

The Aggies have averaged 20.3 points per game and have allowed 34.8 points per game. Utah State averaged 364.7 yards per game, 203.8 passing yards per game, and 160.8 rushing yards per game.

The key for Utah State in this game is going to be to find a rhythm in the passing game and create explosive plays. Whether it be on the ground or through the air, the only way those explosive plays are going to happen is through blocking up front.

Prediction

Utah State struggled in their four game losing streak in September, in fact, the Aggies didn’t win a single game in September. October has come though and it started with an interesting 34-27 win over an Air Force team that was favored in Logan.

The Aggies are still 1-0 in conference play and have a shot to turn things around and make a run at the Mountain West title game. It’s a long road until that point, but Utah State continues their journey to the title game tonight as Calvin Tyler Jr. surpasses 100 yards and Cooper Legas goes over 200 passing.

Utah State: 31; Colorado State: 17