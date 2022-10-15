Week 7: How to Watch, Odds, Who Will Win, and Game Thread

College football is back for another week and we are diving into Mountain West conference action. Below is all the info you need to know and be sure to share your thoughts in the comments.
Saturday, October 15th
Utah State vs Colorado State (5:00 PM MT) | Coverage: CBS Sports
New Mexico vs New Mexico State (6:00 PM MT) | Coverage: FloSports
Air Force vs UNLV (8:30 PM MT) | Coverage: CBS Sports
San Jose State vs Fresno State (8:45 PM MT) | Coverage: FS1 or FS2
Nevada vs Hawaii (9:59 PM MT) | Coverage: NSN/Spectrum PPV
Odds:
DraftKings Line:
Utah State/Colorado State: -11.5 Utah State, O/U: 45.5
New Mexico/New Mexico State: -6.5 New Mexico, O/U: 37.5
Air Force/UNLV: -10 Air Force, O/U 50
San Jose State/Fresno State: -8 San Jose State, O/U: 47.5
Nevada/Hawaii: -6.5 Nevada, O/U: 49.5
Game Previews:
- Utah State
- Colorado State
- New Mexico
- Air Force
- UNLV
- San Jose State
- Fresno State
- Nevada
- Hawaii
What to Watch For:
- Utah State: The Aggies pulled off a big upset last week, can they avoid a letdown this week? And can their offense keep up their resurgence?
- Colorado State: Now that the Rams got their first victory of the season, will they be able to play with less pressure? Also, what will their offense look like with their 3rd starting QB of the season?
- New Mexico: Can the Lobos get a win against their rival? And will the offense show more life with their offensive coordinator change?
- Air Force: Will the Falcons be able to bounce back after a loss? And how will they handle the confident Rebels?
- UNLV: The Rebels suffered a conference loss last week, can they get back on track? And how will their offense look without key players?
- San Jose State: The Spartans are now firmly in the driver’s seat to play in the conference championship game, can they handle the pressure or will there be a slip-up?
- Fresno State: The Bulldogs desperately need to turn their season around. Can they do it against the top team in the conference?
- Nevada: The Wolf Pack suffered a heart-breaking loss last week, how will they rebound? Can they get the passing game going?
- Hawaii: Ditto for the Rainbow Warriors, who get another chance for a victory this week. Will they keep showing the improvements they made last game?
Who Will Win:
