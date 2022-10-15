Week 7: How to Watch, Odds, Who Will Win, and Game Thread

College football is back for another week and we are diving into Mountain West conference action. Below is all the info you need to know and be sure to share your thoughts in the comments.

Saturday, October 15th

Utah State vs Colorado State (5:00 PM MT) | Coverage: CBS Sports New Mexico vs New Mexico State (6:00 PM MT) | Coverage: FloSports Air Force vs UNLV (8:30 PM MT) | Coverage: CBS Sports San Jose State vs Fresno State (8:45 PM MT) | Coverage: FS1 or FS2 Nevada vs Hawaii (9:59 PM MT) | Coverage: NSN/Spectrum PPV

If you need a link to watch the game, consider signing up for a free trial with fuboTV here.

Odds:

DraftKings Line:

Utah State/Colorado State: -11.5 Utah State, O/U: 45.5

New Mexico/New Mexico State: -6.5 New Mexico, O/U: 37.5

Air Force/UNLV: -10 Air Force, O/U 50

San Jose State/Fresno State: -8 San Jose State, O/U: 47.5

Nevada/Hawaii: -6.5 Nevada, O/U: 49.5

(Odds/lines subject to change. Visit DraftKings for more information.)

Game Previews:

What to Watch For:

Utah State: The Aggies pulled off a big upset last week, can they avoid a letdown this week? And can their offense keep up their resurgence?

Colorado State: Now that the Rams got their first victory of the season, will they be able to play with less pressure? Also, what will their offense look like with their 3rd starting QB of the season?

New Mexico: Can the Lobos get a win against their rival? And will the offense show more life with their offensive coordinator change?

Air Force: Will the Falcons be able to bounce back after a loss? And how will they handle the confident Rebels?

UNLV: The Rebels suffered a conference loss last week, can they get back on track? And how will their offense look without key players?

San Jose State: The Spartans are now firmly in the driver’s seat to play in the conference championship game, can they handle the pressure or will there be a slip-up?

Fresno State: The Bulldogs desperately need to turn their season around. Can they do it against the top team in the conference?

Nevada: The Wolf Pack suffered a heart-breaking loss last week, how will they rebound? Can they get the passing game going?

Hawaii: Ditto for the Rainbow Warriors, who get another chance for a victory this week. Will they keep showing the improvements they made last game?

Who Will Win:

Poll Who will win? Utah State

Colorado State vote view results 63% Utah State (7 votes)

36% Colorado State (4 votes) 11 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who will win? New Mexico

New Mexico State vote view results 100% New Mexico (9 votes)

0% New Mexico State (0 votes) 9 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who will win? Air Force

UNLV vote view results 60% Air Force (6 votes)

40% UNLV (4 votes) 10 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who will win? San Jose State

Fresno State vote view results 90% San Jose State (9 votes)

10% Fresno State (1 vote) 10 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who will win? Nevada

Hawaii vote view results 44% Nevada (4 votes)

55% Hawaii (5 votes) 9 votes total Vote Now

Join the discussion before, during, and after the games by sharing your thoughts on these questions and more in the comments below.