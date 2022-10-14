Mountain West Reacts Results (Week 7). MWC game of the week, bowl talk, San Jose State, Mountain Division

We asked the questions, you vote on the answers, we provide the results.

Mountain West game of the week

Interesting most of you opted for the rivalry game featuring San Jose State than the Air Force/UNLV game. Regardless, no one is feeling the New Mexico rivalry.

Bulldog bowl hopes hang on Haener

Fresno State’s season will come down to the health of Jake Haener (and others). At least that’s what half of you think. It is sure looking that way.

Spartans will prevail more often than not

Most people don’t think they will fall on either extreme, being almost as unlikely to win out as they are to play .500-ish ball. Basically, people think with their easier schedule, they will win more often than not, so conventional wisdom prevails.

Broncos atop the Mountain

It’s funny what an effective offense can do when combined with one of the top defenses in the nation. They now appear to be the overwhelming favorites in the Mountain Division. The return to form coincides with Air Force dropping their second division game already. It was a bit interesting Wyoming and Utah State didn’t get a few more votes.