Mountaintop View 10-14-22

Week 7 of the football season is upon us which not only means more football conference games, but the basketball season is getting closer. Today’s edition sprinkles in news from both sports. Enjoy!

News and notes from around the conference along with this weekend’s schedule and TV partner.

Yahoo News opines in their MW weekly ranking after Week 6 play. See who also jumped up and who fell back spots.

A current MW Head Coach on Top Five list of really needing a win this weekend and a former MW Head Coach is prominently listed on the “Better Win Now, Or Else” ranking.

With a bye week after defeating Hawaii, San Diego State was preparing to have a QB competition before their next game on 10/22. See how an injury is putting that competition on hold for now.

Sports Illustrated, to no one’s surprise, lists the Aztecs and the Cowboys as the top 2 teams heading into the season. But do you agree in the placing of 3-11? Might change due to the next story in today’s edition.

Unfortunate Basketball News in Fort Collins

Huge bummer for Colorado State and Mountain West basketball. Isaiah Stevens is one of the best point guards in the country.https://t.co/ekJ8bxmPIT — Kevin Lytle (@Kevin_Lytle) October 13, 2022

No surprise that conference preseason favorite UNLV lands 2 players on the Preseason All-Conference Team, with their star player listed as Preseason Player of the Year. See what other schools had players making this list.

Poll Time!!!

Poll Which of these outcomes do you think is most likely to happen this weekend? Colorado State extending their win streak to two by beating Utah State

UNLV getting over last week’s loss and beating Air Force

Fresno State ending their slide and beating San Jose State vote view results 22% Colorado State extending their win streak to two by beating Utah State (2 votes)

33% UNLV getting over last week’s loss and beating Air Force (3 votes)

44% Fresno State ending their slide and beating San Jose State (4 votes) 9 votes total Vote Now

On the Horizon:

Later Today: Week 7 Fan Guide

Tomorrow: Week 7: How to Watch, Odds, Who Will Win, and Game Thread