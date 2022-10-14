Mountaintop View 10-14-22

Week 7 of the football season is upon us which not only means more football conference games, but the basketball season is getting closer. Today’s edition sprinkles in news from both sports. Enjoy!
MW Football Weekly Release
News and notes from around the conference along with this weekend’s schedule and TV partner.
San Jose State jumps to No. 1 in MW rankings
Yahoo News opines in their MW weekly ranking after Week 6 play. See who also jumped up and who fell back spots.
College Football Coaches Hot Seat Top 10 Ranking: Week 6
A current MW Head Coach on Top Five list of really needing a win this weekend and a former MW Head Coach is prominently listed on the “Better Win Now, Or Else” ranking.
Aztecs football notebook: Quarterback competition apparently a week away
With a bye week after defeating Hawaii, San Diego State was preparing to have a QB competition before their next game on 10/22. See how an injury is putting that competition on hold for now.
Mountain West Men’s Basketball Preseason Rankings: SDSU Is Built for Success
Sports Illustrated, to no one’s surprise, lists the Aztecs and the Cowboys as the top 2 teams heading into the season. But do you agree in the placing of 3-11? Might change due to the next story in today’s edition.
Unfortunate Basketball News in Fort Collins
Huge bummer for Colorado State and Mountain West basketball. Isaiah Stevens is one of the best point guards in the country.
MW Announces 2022-23 Preseason Women’s Basketball All-Conference Team
No surprise that conference preseason favorite UNLV lands 2 players on the Preseason All-Conference Team, with their star player listed as Preseason Player of the Year. See what other schools had players making this list.
Poll Time!!!
Poll
Which of these outcomes do you think is most likely to happen this weekend?
-
22%
Colorado State extending their win streak to two by beating Utah State
-
33%
UNLV getting over last week’s loss and beating Air Force
-
44%
Fresno State ending their slide and beating San Jose State
On the Horizon:
Later Today: Week 7 Fan Guide
Tomorrow: Week 7: How to Watch, Odds, Who Will Win, and Game Thread
