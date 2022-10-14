UNLV Prepares for the Week Ahead Against the Triple Option Air Force Falcons

Preview

UNLV is coming off a tough loss against San Jose State last week and they will be going against another tough opponent this week as they play Air Force at home.

First things first is that UNLV’s star QB Doug Brumfield is day-to-day after leaving the San Jose game after the first quarter with head and ankle injuries. The Rebels will look to back-ups true freshman QB Cameron Friel and QB Harrison Bailey to step up if Brumfield can not go on Saturday.

The run is what needs to be stopped against Air Force because of their triple option that nobody can really stop this year. The only to stop it were Wyoming and Utah State, who UNLV beat a few weeks ago. However, in both of these games, the Falcons were able to still put up big numbers on the ground. If UNLV can stop the run, which no team has done yet, that will put the Rebels in a position to win.

With Brumfield’s status not looking good in recent reports, the Rebels are need one of their young QBs to step up to lead the passing attack. The air game is what has beat Air Force in the past this year and that is what UNLV needs to lean on if they want to win this game. Friel is listed as the early week starter if Brumfield can not play. Friel did throw their only TD last week and is looking throw many more in his career at UNLV.

UNLV are home underdogs in this one and underdogs at home have a little more extra spirit when it comes to big in conference games. Especially when the team is going around campus giving fans free tacos to students to get them to come to the game. Student tickets are free to get more students to the game as well.

Betting Lines and Odds

(According to DraftKings)

Game

UNLV +10

UNLV Spread: -110

UNLV ML: +295

Over/Under: 50

Over: -110

Under: -110

First Half

UNLV +6.5

UNLV Spread: -110

UNLV ML: +245

Over/Under: 25.5

Over: -110

Under: -110

Game time is 7:30 PM PDT in Allegiant Stadium, Saturday, October 15th.

