Week Seven Fan Guide

Week Six marked a shift in the Mountain West schedule. Each team in the conference participated in a league game. We now have a good idea of which teams are contenders and which teams are pretenders. As the season progresses, we will be removing teams that are eliminated from contention for a conference championship. For now, each team is still mathematically able to represent their division in the conference championship game. That will be changing in the next few weeks.

Teams Eliminated from Contention: Nobody yet

Teams that need a miracle (2+ Losses): New Mexico, Hawaii, Nevada, Air Force

Air Force

@ UNLV

After a shocking loss to Utah State, every week is now a must win game. The Falcons should be able to run the ball effectively against the Rebels, but will the defense rise to the occasion. The Falcons should also be pulling for Colorado State.

Boise State

Bye

The Broncos are 3-0 in conference play and will be enjoying an extra week of preparation ahead of a crucial game against Air Force. The Broncos will be UNLV and Colorado State fans this weekend.

Colorado State

vs. Utah State

The Rams were able to get their first win over the season against Nevada and are 1-0 in conference play. They will have a tougher test this weekend against Utah State. The Rams would also benefit from a UNLV victory over Air Force.

New Mexico

@ New Mexico State

In their last non-conference game of the season, the Lobos have an excellent chance at getting their third victory against rival New Mexico State. The Lobos likely have no chance at winning the division. They should just hope they can figure out a way to get bowl eligible.

Utah State

@ Colorado State

The Aggies are coming off of a huge victory over Air Force, keeping them in the discussion for a spot in the conference championship. The Aggies need a win and could benefit from an Air Force loss.

Wyoming

Bye

Coming off of a victory over Air Force, the Cowboys will enjoy their bye week. They could use an Air Force loss and will benefit from the Colorado State-Utah State game regardless of outcome.

Fresno State

vs. San Jose State

The Bulldogs are 0-1 in conference play after losing to Boise State, but a victory over the Spartans would put them right back on track. Fresno State fans should also pull for an Air Force victory over UNLV.

Hawaii

vs. Nevada

The Rainbow Warriors have played only one conference game and nearly pulled off a major upset. This might be their last chance for a victory, as they will host the Wolf Pack. Hawaii should also be pulling for Air Force.

Nevada

@ Hawaii

Similar to what I said about Hawaii, this might be Nevada’s last chance to come away with a win this season. Another loss will kill any hope of a miracle bid in the conference championship game.

San Diego State

Bye

This is a much needed bye for a banged up Aztecs squad. The Aztecs are still in the thick of the conference race, but they will need a lot of help. For now, they should pull for Fresno State and Air Force.

San Jose State

@ Fresno State

The Spartans have looked like the class of the West Division to this point. If they can come away with a victory in Fresno, the Spartans will become the heavy favorite to represent the West in the conference championship game, The Spartans can widen their lead with a win and a UNLV loss.

UNLV

vs. Air Force

The Rebels suffered a demoralizing defeat at the hands of San Jose State. A victory over a talented Air Force squad would go a long way in righting the ship. The Rebels also need Fresno State to upset the Spartans.

