Mountaintop View 10-13-22

Can Utah State go on a run?, mid-major basketball predictions, Nevada football pledges to keep fighting and more from Wednesday

By JeremyRodrigues
Air Force v Utah State Photo by Chris Gardner/ Getty Images

Can Utah State go on a run in conference play?

The theme of the Mountain West football season is peaks and valleys. Seemingly every team is experiencing highs and lows. Utah State appeared left for dead entering last weekend’s Air Force game, but an upset of the Falcons has KSL wondering if the Aggies can make a run.

Nevada football pledges it won’t fracture as team falls into four-game skid

Needless to say, losing to Jay Norvell and his Colorado State Rams might be rock bottom for Nevada this season. The Wolf Pack pledge to continue fighting. Nevada travels to Hawaii this weekend.

Mid-major 2022-23 conference predictions: Who besides Gonzaga can shine?

Basketball season is approaching, and ESPN is making their picks for mid-major conferences. Spoiler and no surprise: they really like San Diego State.

Air Force football excited for first glimpse at UNLV’s shared home at the Las Vegas Raiders’ Allegiant Stadium

Air Force football plays UNLV this weekend, suddenly playing catch up in Mountain West play after losing to Utah State. They’ll get a cool look at Allegiant Stadium, home of the Las Vegas Raiders and UNLV football.

Rebels are the favorite in women’s hoops

Hawaii hopes to capitalize off of last weekends near upset

Midseason look at Rebels football

More change in Ft. Collins

On The Horizon:

Today - Aztec’s bye-week came at a perfect time

Friday - Week Seven Fan Guide

Next Up In Mountain West Football

