Mountaintop View 10-13-22

Can Utah State go on a run in conference play?
The theme of the Mountain West football season is peaks and valleys. Seemingly every team is experiencing highs and lows. Utah State appeared left for dead entering last weekend’s Air Force game, but an upset of the Falcons has KSL wondering if the Aggies can make a run.
Nevada football pledges it won’t fracture as team falls into four-game skid
Needless to say, losing to Jay Norvell and his Colorado State Rams might be rock bottom for Nevada this season. The Wolf Pack pledge to continue fighting. Nevada travels to Hawaii this weekend.
Mid-major 2022-23 conference predictions: Who besides Gonzaga can shine?
Basketball season is approaching, and ESPN is making their picks for mid-major conferences. Spoiler and no surprise: they really like San Diego State.
Air Force football excited for first glimpse at UNLV’s shared home at the Las Vegas Raiders’ Allegiant Stadium
Air Force football plays UNLV this weekend, suddenly playing catch up in Mountain West play after losing to Utah State. They’ll get a cool look at Allegiant Stadium, home of the Las Vegas Raiders and UNLV football.
Rebels are the favorite in women’s hoops
Watch for the reveal of the 2022-23 #MWWBB Preseason Poll and superlative award winners #AtThePEAK | #MakingHerMark pic.twitter.com/aKqWH5dMcl— Mountain West (@MountainWest) October 12, 2022
Hawaii hopes to capitalize off of last weekends near upset
So much to build off of from the San Diego State game, according to HC Timmy Chang as he's joined by Isaiah Tufaga and Zion Bowens after practice on Tuesday. #BRADDAHHOOD pic.twitter.com/IDtLSHr05t— Hawaii Football (@HawaiiFootball) October 12, 2022
Midseason look at Rebels football
UNLV wrapped up the first half of the 2022 season Friday, and while the Rebels didn’t strike a high note — the Scarlet and Gray lost at San Jose State, 40-7 — the big picture is much kinder to coach Marcus Arroyo’s team at this point on the calendar. https://t.co/62A8gdwsw6— Las Vegas Sun (@LasVegasSun) October 12, 2022
More change in Ft. Collins
Breaking news: Colorado State football team will start Giles Pooler at QB against Utah State https://t.co/cdrQ4wtwoB— Kevin Lytle (@Kevin_Lytle) October 12, 2022
