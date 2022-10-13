Mountaintop View 10-13-22

The theme of the Mountain West football season is peaks and valleys. Seemingly every team is experiencing highs and lows. Utah State appeared left for dead entering last weekend’s Air Force game, but an upset of the Falcons has KSL wondering if the Aggies can make a run.

Needless to say, losing to Jay Norvell and his Colorado State Rams might be rock bottom for Nevada this season. The Wolf Pack pledge to continue fighting. Nevada travels to Hawaii this weekend.

Basketball season is approaching, and ESPN is making their picks for mid-major conferences. Spoiler and no surprise: they really like San Diego State.

Air Force football plays UNLV this weekend, suddenly playing catch up in Mountain West play after losing to Utah State. They’ll get a cool look at Allegiant Stadium, home of the Las Vegas Raiders and UNLV football.

Rebels are the favorite in women’s hoops

Watch for the reveal of the 2022-23 #MWWBB Preseason Poll and superlative award winners #AtThePEAK | #MakingHerMark pic.twitter.com/aKqWH5dMcl — Mountain West (@MountainWest) October 12, 2022

Hawaii hopes to capitalize off of last weekends near upset

So much to build off of from the San Diego State game, according to HC Timmy Chang as he's joined by Isaiah Tufaga and Zion Bowens after practice on Tuesday. #BRADDAHHOOD pic.twitter.com/IDtLSHr05t — Hawaii Football (@HawaiiFootball) October 12, 2022

Midseason look at Rebels football

UNLV wrapped up the first half of the 2022 season Friday, and while the Rebels didn’t strike a high note — the Scarlet and Gray lost at San Jose State, 40-7 — the big picture is much kinder to coach Marcus Arroyo’s team at this point on the calendar. https://t.co/62A8gdwsw6 — Las Vegas Sun (@LasVegasSun) October 12, 2022

More change in Ft. Collins

Breaking news: Colorado State football team will start Giles Pooler at QB against Utah State https://t.co/cdrQ4wtwoB — Kevin Lytle (@Kevin_Lytle) October 12, 2022

On The Horizon:

Today - Aztec’s bye-week came at a perfect time

Friday - Week Seven Fan Guide