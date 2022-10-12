Bowl Predictions: Week 6. Spartans in the LA bowl. 5 or 6 bowl teams? Where does everyone play?

During the 2022 season, our team at Mountain West Connection will be releasing our bowl projections each week. It will take a few weeks for things to even out but the projections are becoming a bit more clear. During most of the season, we will only be projecting Mountain West teams and what bowl game we think they will end up in. As the season progresses, we may add opponents.

Mike

LA Bowl: San Jose State

Hawaii Bowl: Boise State

New Mexico Bowl: Air Force

Potato Bowl: Wyoming

Arizona Bowl: UNLV

Once again there is another major switch with my votes. For starters, I’m dropping down to five teams. While I hope it goes back up to six in a few weeks, no one else is deserving at the moment. SJSU jumps into the top spot and Boise State is slated for Hawaii. The other three teams shuffling in the remaining three spots, although I could see a trade at one of those spots. SDSU, Fresno State, and maybe even Utah State are teams I’m keeping an eye on at this point.

Zach

LA Bowl: San Jose State

Hawaii Bowl: UNLV

New Mexico Bowl: San Diego State

Potato Bowl: Air Force

Arizona Bowl: Wyoming

Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Boise State

Nothing has gone as planned this season. The Mountain West has been a hot mess this year and the bowl projections reflect this. San Jose State has a real chance to go 11-1. That kind of finish could make things interesting.

NittanyFalcon

LA Bowl: San Jose State

Hawaii Bowl: Boise State

New Mexico Bowl: UNLV

Potato Bowl: Air Force

Arizona Bowl: Wyoming

Guaranteed Rate Bowl: San Diego State

Jeff

LA Bowl: San Jose State

Hawaii Bowl: Boise State

New Mexico Bowl: UNLV

Potato Bowl: San Diego State

Arizona Bowl: Wyoming

Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Air Force

Each week seems to be full of futility and struggles. Teams that were considered strong to start the year have suffered through slings and arrows of misfortune. The teams that will shine are the ones that adapt as needed. Boise and San Diego both did. San Jose has been continually improving. I had picked SJSU to have the best defense in the conference but it’s looking like their not bad at offense and look to be the most rounded team. An 11-1 mark would be a bright spot for an otherwise beleaguered conference.

Willie

LA Bowl: San Jose State

Hawaii Bowl: UNLV

New Mexico Bowl: San Diego State

Potato Bowl: Air Force

Arizona Bowl: Wyoming

Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Boise State

Rudy

LA Bowl: Boise State

Hawaii Bowl: Air Force

New Mexico Bowl: N/A/Trade

Potato Bowl: Wyoming

Arizona Bowl: UNLV

Guaranteed Rate Bowl: San Jose State