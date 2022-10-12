Bowl Predictions: Week 6. Spartans in the LA bowl. 5 or 6 bowl teams? Where does everyone play?

During the 2022 season, our team at Mountain West Connection will be releasing our bowl projections each week. It will take a few weeks for things to even out but the projections are becoming a bit more clear. During most of the season, we will only be projecting Mountain West teams and what bowl game we think they will end up in. As the season progresses, we may add opponents.
Mike
LA Bowl: San Jose State
Hawaii Bowl: Boise State
New Mexico Bowl: Air Force
Potato Bowl: Wyoming
Arizona Bowl: UNLV
Once again there is another major switch with my votes. For starters, I’m dropping down to five teams. While I hope it goes back up to six in a few weeks, no one else is deserving at the moment. SJSU jumps into the top spot and Boise State is slated for Hawaii. The other three teams shuffling in the remaining three spots, although I could see a trade at one of those spots. SDSU, Fresno State, and maybe even Utah State are teams I’m keeping an eye on at this point.
Zach
LA Bowl: San Jose State
Hawaii Bowl: UNLV
New Mexico Bowl: San Diego State
Potato Bowl: Air Force
Arizona Bowl: Wyoming
Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Boise State
Nothing has gone as planned this season. The Mountain West has been a hot mess this year and the bowl projections reflect this. San Jose State has a real chance to go 11-1. That kind of finish could make things interesting.
NittanyFalcon
LA Bowl: San Jose State
Hawaii Bowl: Boise State
New Mexico Bowl: UNLV
Potato Bowl: Air Force
Arizona Bowl: Wyoming
Guaranteed Rate Bowl: San Diego State
Jeff
LA Bowl: San Jose State
Hawaii Bowl: Boise State
New Mexico Bowl: UNLV
Potato Bowl: San Diego State
Arizona Bowl: Wyoming
Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Air Force
Each week seems to be full of futility and struggles. Teams that were considered strong to start the year have suffered through slings and arrows of misfortune. The teams that will shine are the ones that adapt as needed. Boise and San Diego both did. San Jose has been continually improving. I had picked SJSU to have the best defense in the conference but it’s looking like their not bad at offense and look to be the most rounded team. An 11-1 mark would be a bright spot for an otherwise beleaguered conference.
Willie
LA Bowl: San Jose State
Hawaii Bowl: UNLV
New Mexico Bowl: San Diego State
Potato Bowl: Air Force
Arizona Bowl: Wyoming
Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Boise State
Rudy
LA Bowl: Boise State
Hawaii Bowl: Air Force
New Mexico Bowl: N/A/Trade
Potato Bowl: Wyoming
Arizona Bowl: UNLV
Guaranteed Rate Bowl: San Jose State
