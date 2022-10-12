Mountaintop View 10-12-22. Lobo offense, Millen missing time, rankings, WWE to Boise State, Swimming.

It’s hump day and a weekend full of games is coming. To get there a bit quicker, take a look at today’s links plus the content coming your way on our site.
Gonzales discusses underperforming offense.
Danny Gonzales addressed the media in his weekly press conference and stated he decided the offense was not performing equal to its level of talent, The change comes at about the halfway point of the season and the goal is to make positive strides to finish the year strong. Truthfully, the New Mexico offense has no place to go but up. Currently, they rank 128th of 131 FBS teams with an average of 259.7 offensive yards per game.
Millen missing time can benefit him.
Colorado State starting quarterback Clay Millen injured his shoulder, missed last game, and will miss at least once more. Conventional wisdom says a young, first-year starter needs all the reps he can get as he seeks to improve. However, Jay Norvell offered another theory, perhaps one formed out of necessity. This time off could serve as a checkpoint and needed break in the season, to analyze what is happening to him on the field, see what the coaches are talking about in real time, and then take what he is learning and get back onto the field sooner than he would in the offseason.
Murray football rankings.
Chris Murray has San Jose State as the top team in the Mountain West, which is no surprise. He cites Boise State as the second-best team, besting Wyoming, Air Force, and UNLV. Utah State is a big of a surprise at #6, while Fresno State seems a bit low at #10. The bottom two teams are the standard two.
The WWE is coming to... Boise State?
WWE announces a Campus Rush tour, visiting with athletes at these 8 colleges to pitch them on WWE and its NIL program, beginning with Ole Miss tomorrow.— Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) October 11, 2022
My story on WWE’s big push into college athletics: https://t.co/99JLcfshb2 pic.twitter.com/lLHGKHOh2P
S&D Athletes of the Week
Congratulations to this week's #MWSD Athletes of the Week!— Mountain West (@MW_OlySports) October 11, 2022
: https://t.co/oCVLDSV5WQ#AtThePEAK | #MakingHerMark pic.twitter.com/tNidRavO3m
