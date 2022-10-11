Mountaintop View 10-11-22

Week 6 of the football season has come and gone. See who stood in play over the weekend and were rewarded. Other links include other football-related items from over the weekend. Enjoy!!
A Spartan joins the Bronco block party for this week’s MW POTW
Watch for the reveal of this week's #MWFB Players of the Week!— Mountain West (@MountainWest) October 10, 2022
⚔️ @SanJoseStateFB
@BroncoSportsFB #AtThePEAK | #AllSpartans | #BleedBlue pic.twitter.com/DfdERbLumr
Updated CFB Empires Map, Week 6 Edition
TCU, Tennessee, La Tech, and Troy biggest empire grabbers.
Week 6 Empires Map pic.twitter.com/4OE5dkjmbD— CFB Home (@CFBHome) October 9, 2022
CFB Empire maps pic.twitter.com/A6wUqJc2jM— CFB Home (@CFBHome) October 2, 2022
TUCK’S TAKES: MAKE NO MISTAKE, THAT WAS A MUST WIN
The Cowboys spotted New Mexico a 14 point lead and seemed headed to a third straight loss to the Lobos. Who stepped up and changed the momentum on what might have ended Wyoming’s division chances.
Ramey: Nevada football season has reached crisis point, yet one with the promise of hope
Two uncharacteristic offensive errors became too much for the Wolf Pack to overcome in their emotion-packed game against Colorado State and the return of their ex-coach Jay Norvell. Read how this puts a major dent in Nevada’s 2022 bowl chances but doesn’t diminish on what Head Coach Ken Wilson is working on building beyond this year.
Two Bronco LBs on list
Top-Graded @PFF LBs thru Week 6— SuperWest Sports (@SuperWestSports) October 10, 2022
90.3—Ezekiel Noa, BSU
78.1—Francisco Mauigoa, WSU
78.1—JonJon Vaughns, UCLA
74.6—Karene Reid, Utah
73.4—Alphonzo Tuputala, Washington
72.3—Jackson Sirmon, Cal
70.3—Ben Bywater, BYU
69.6—DJ Schramm, BSU
*Noa No. 3 nationally
Haener, Williams not expected back vs SJSU; Fife to start
While still getting over their loss at the hands of Boise State, the Bulldogs do not expect their top offensive and defensive leaders to be back for their big West Division showdown against the San Jose State Spartans.
UNLV’s Brumfield listed as day-to-day ahead of Air Force game
The Rebels’ starting QB had to leave in the first quarter in their loss to San Jose State. Both of his backups are currently listed as starters ahead of their home game hosting as Air Force team also coming off a conference loss last weekend.
On the horizon:
- Later today: The Good, The Bad, The Ugly: Week 6
- Later today: Reacts Questions: Week 7
- Coming Wednesday: Peak Perspective: Mid-season Grades
- Coming Wednesday: Bowl Predictions: Week 6
Loading comments...