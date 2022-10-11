Mountaintop View 10-11-22

Week 6 of the football season has come and gone. See who stood in play over the weekend and were rewarded. Other links include other football-related items from over the weekend. Enjoy!!

A Spartan joins the Bronco block party for this week’s MW POTW

Updated CFB Empires Map, Week 6 Edition

TCU, Tennessee, La Tech, and Troy biggest empire grabbers.

Week 6 Empires Map pic.twitter.com/4OE5dkjmbD — CFB Home (@CFBHome) October 9, 2022

CFB Empire maps pic.twitter.com/A6wUqJc2jM — CFB Home (@CFBHome) October 2, 2022

The Cowboys spotted New Mexico a 14 point lead and seemed headed to a third straight loss to the Lobos. Who stepped up and changed the momentum on what might have ended Wyoming’s division chances.

Two uncharacteristic offensive errors became too much for the Wolf Pack to overcome in their emotion-packed game against Colorado State and the return of their ex-coach Jay Norvell. Read how this puts a major dent in Nevada’s 2022 bowl chances but doesn’t diminish on what Head Coach Ken Wilson is working on building beyond this year.

Two Bronco LBs on list

Top-Graded @PFF LBs thru Week 6



90.3—Ezekiel Noa, BSU

78.1—Francisco Mauigoa, WSU

78.1—JonJon Vaughns, UCLA

74.6—Karene Reid, Utah

73.4—Alphonzo Tuputala, Washington

72.3—Jackson Sirmon, Cal

70.3—Ben Bywater, BYU

69.6—DJ Schramm, BSU



*Noa No. 3 nationally — SuperWest Sports (@SuperWestSports) October 10, 2022

While still getting over their loss at the hands of Boise State, the Bulldogs do not expect their top offensive and defensive leaders to be back for their big West Division showdown against the San Jose State Spartans.

The Rebels’ starting QB had to leave in the first quarter in their loss to San Jose State. Both of his backups are currently listed as starters ahead of their home game hosting as Air Force team also coming off a conference loss last weekend.

