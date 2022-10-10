Utah State take down Air Force

Cooper Legas, starting for the second straight week, completed 18 of his 23 passes and threw for 251 yards and two touchdowns to lead Utah State over Air Force 34-27. Calvin Tyler Jr. rushed 19 times for 109 yards and Brian Cobbs was once again the leading receiver for Utah State, grabbing 136 yards and a touchdown on eight receptions.

Scoring Summary

First quarter

TD USU; Cooper Legas 31 yard pass to Brian Cobbs; USU: 7; AF; 0

TD AF: Brad Roberts one yard run; USU: 7; AF: 7

FG USU: Connor Coles 30 yard field goal; USU: 10; AF: 7

Second quarter

TD AF; Haaziq Daniels one yard touchdown run; AF: 14; USU: 10

FG USU; Conner Coles 30 yard field goal; AF: 14; USU: 13

Third quarter

FG AF; Matthew Dapore 40 yard field goal; AF: 17; USU: 13

TD USU; Calvin Tyler Jr. 21 yard run; USU: 21; AF: 17

Fourth quarter

TD AF; Haaziq Daniels 40 yard pass to Amari Terry; AF: 24; USU: 20

TD USU; Cooper Legas 34 yard pass to Terrell Vaughn; USU: 27; AF: 24

TD USU; Cooper Legas 32 yard touchdown run; USU: 34; AF: 24

FG AF; Matthew Dapore 51 yard field goal; USU: 34; AF: 27

Final: Utah State: 34, Air Force: 27

Statistics Comparison

First downs: USU: 21; AF: 20

Total yards: USU: 414; AF: 359

Passing yards: USU: 215; AF: 95

Rushing yards: AF: 264; USU: 199

Penalties: AF: 7; USU: 8

Turnovers: USU: 1; AF: 2

Time of possession: AF: 34:16; USU: 25:44

Utah State Players of the Game

Offensive Player of the Game: Quarterback Cooper Legas has had a chance to start the past two games and led the way this time around with smart play and two touchdown passes.

Defensive Player of the Game: Cornerback Ajani Carter had an important role in this win on the defensive side of the ball, making seven total tackles and forcing two turnovers. Both turnovers resulted in game changing moments, a quick touchdown and an opportunity to burn time of the clock.

Analysis

Utah State was able to get a much needed win. After a 1-4 start, the Aggies now sit at 2-4 going into their next game against Colorado State on the road. Utah State was able to clean up some of the turnovers and penalties and found a spark on offense, led by Cooper Legas and his arm and his running ability.

This is an important win for the Aggies as it builds their confidence and identity as a team and things are now looking slightly better moving into a road game next weekend. Utah State is now 1-1 in conference play in a Mountain West conference that is not as strong as it has been the past couple years.

Though a 1-4 start is not ideal, the Aggies can still achieve the goal of being back-to-back Mountain West champs.