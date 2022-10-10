Mountaintop View 10-10-22. Spartans dominate, Rams get 1st win, Aggies upset, Broncos win again, G5 QBs. Coach fired.

It’s Monday and we are back at it. Fresh off a weekend filled with Mountain West games, we recap the action here. Through it all, we are bringing you coverage of both this past week as well as getting you ready for the upcoming weekend. Check out our original coverage and what we can find from the world wide web below.

San Jose State relied on a productive run game early and truthfully, it was all they needed. UNLV could not stop the Spartan’s offense and they couldn’t muster much when they had the ball either. That was partly because their quarterback, Doug Brumfield, left the game early with an injury. SJSU now looks to have a clear path to winning the West division, while the Rebels will need to regroup and prevent this from happening again.

It was an ugly game. At one point, one team had a quarterback who was 1/9 with two INTs and they were WINNING. By 14 points. Colorado State benefitted early from two turnovers for TDs. Both teams benefitted from each other’s penalties and some very questionable officiating calls. Nevada only had two good drives and were somehow tied late in the fourth. A field goal was the lone Colorado State offensive score. But Jay Norvell came away with the victory against his old team and his first win with his new team.

Utah State really needed this. Knocking off the top team in the conference is a big statement, especially for a team that was going nowhere fast. The offense is looking more dynamic with Cooper Legas at the helm, giving them some consistency that they have lacked for much of the year. The Aggies made good use of their limited possessions and limited the damage the Falcon's triple option attack in their clock control game.

It was a close game of teams that were supposed to be good, but fighting to save their seasons. Late in the third, it was 20-20 and it appeared like things could go either way. Then the Boise State running game, which was already effective, exploded once again. The duo of Holani and Jeanty is proving to be a tough combo to stop. And the BSU defense held Fresno State scoreless in the second half, neutralizing the FSU passing game that worked so well early on.

Group of 5 QB play this weekend.

Here are the Group of 5 QB's. Chevan Cordeiro and San Jose State have been lowkey solid this year. A good midnight EST team to watch this year #CFB pic.twitter.com/ZS8Y8Z1ffR — CFBNumbers (@CFBNumbers) October 9, 2022

Lobos fires their OC

BREAKING: UNM offensive coordinator Derek Warehime has been fired. Heath Ridenour (QB coach) will serve as the interim offensive coordinator for the remainder of the season. — Steve Virgen (@SteveVirgen) October 9, 2022

