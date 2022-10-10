Mountain West Connection Players of the Week: Week Six

Week six had some great performances for a number of Mountain West players on both sides of the ball. There were a number of deserving athletes, but here are our top performances from this past weekend.

Offensive Player of the Week

Chevan Cordeiro (San Jose State)

Cordeiro with another dynamic performance. The San Jose State quarterback finished with 230 yards passing and two touchdowns through the air. Cordeiro also rushed for over 100 yards on the ground and added another two touchdowns.

Defensive Player of the Week

Ezekiel Noa (Boise State)

Noa was the difference maker for the Boise State defense. He intercepted a pass and nearly took it back for a touchdown. Noa also forced a fumble, had a sack, two tackles for loss, and finished with a total of six tackles.

Special Teams Player of the Week

Jonah Dalmas (Boise State)

The Bronco kicker nailed all four field goal attempts and added four more PAT’s. Dalmas finished with 16 total points, helping to lead Boise State to a 40-20 victory over Fresno State.

