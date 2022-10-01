Wyoming Football Preview: Week 5 - San Jose State Spartans

What: Wyoming Cowboys vs. San Jose State Spartans

When: Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, 5:30 pm MT

Where: Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium

Channel: CBSSN

Line: Wyoming +2.5 | O/U 42.5 (via DraftKings)

History: The Wyoming Cowboys and San Jose State Spartans have met a total of 12 times with the Spartans holding the slight advantage with a 7-5 record over the Pokes. In their last matchup on Oct. 30 2021, the Spartans defeated the Pokes 27-21 while playing in San Jose.

The Cowboys come into this matchup with a 3-2 record following their second loss of the season to the #19 BYU Cougars, but also having won their previous three matchups prior to that. San Jose State, on the other hand, comes in with a 2-1 record having won their last matchup 34-6 over Western Michigan and giving Auburn a run for their money in a 24-16 losing effort two weeks prior. While the spread slightly favors the Spartans on Saturday, there’s plenty of optimism in Laramie with the Pokes having won all of their matchups at the War so far this season and already having a conference victory under their belt.

What to expect from SJSU:

The San Jose State Spartans are an under the radar, scrappy team to watch in the Mountain West this season. They’re just two years removed from being conference champions and come into this season with high hopes as well. Hawaii transfer QB Chevan Cordeiro has had a solid start to his season and has been known to give the Cowboys trouble in the past. Last season Cordeiro led his Rainbow Warriors to a dominating 34-17 victory over the Pokes, throwing for 323 yards and 3 touchdowns. Running back Kairee Robinson is the main ball carrier for SJSU but Cordeiro will do just as much carrying of the football as Robinson will in the backfield. Justin Lockhart and Nevada Transfer Elijah Cooks have gotten the majority of the targets this season for SJSU, each with over 190 yards in their first three games, respectively. SJSU is becoming a proud, dangerous program in the Mountain West that has taken strides these last few years, and quietly, SJSU has collectively been a solid group over their first three games. A clean and stout game from their defense and skill players could potentially make the difference for them this week and they’ll need to do so if they want to keep up with the defensive discipline and physicality of Wyoming.

What to expect from Wyoming:

The 38-24 loss to BYU gave the Cowboys the opportunity to put into perspective the things they need to correct and improve upon heading into their second conference matchup of the season. That’s what Craig Bohl has been preaching this week. Luckily, San Jose State isn’t BYU. However, that doesn’t mean they should take SJSU lightly, as the Spartans are a team that is playing just as good of football right now as anyone in the conference. QB Andrew Peasley has slowly been coming into his own and getting more comfortable in the offense over the past few weeks and it’s shown in his play on the field. His confidence in himself, leadership qualities, and chemistry with his teammates have only grown since he’s been dawning the Cowboy brown and gold. Meanwhile, Titus Swen has continued his workhorse activity per usual, collecting 400 yards and 4 touchdowns so far this season, and Joshua Cobbs has also broken out with big performances in recent weeks. There have also been a slew of new faces standing out on the defensive side for the Pokes. DE Oluwaseyi Omotosho and LB Shae Suiaunoa have joined NT Cole Godbout and LB and leading tackler Easton Gibbs as consistent difference-makers on defense.

The Cowboys physicality and relentlessness on both sides have been what’s stood out for them the most up to this point. They’re a young group, and it shows at times, but with the veteran leaders they have on both offense and defense, they’ve shown they can be a surprising contender in the Mountain West this season. Expect a good contest at the War this Saturday.

Prediction:

There’s a reason this spread was so small, and by the looks of things it should probably be even, however, the Pokes have five games under their belt to the Spartans’ three. They’ve also won all three of their games at War Memorial this season. Give me the Pokes to sneak this one out in what’s sure to be a very good clash of Mountain West teams.

Final score:

Wyoming 35

San Jose State 27