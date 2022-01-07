Mountaintop View 1-7-22

Covid continues to wreak havoc with the MW BB conference schedule and it appears the MW has adopted the policy to play games when they can in the meantime, even if it means putting two able teams together with a few days notice. Covid can’t keep us down at MW Connection as the links continue! Enjoy!

The NCAA makes some changes, but is it too late for the basketball season?

And who do you say is the best Group of 5 Football Conference??

Group of 5 teams with atleast 10 wins by conference:



MW- 4 (Utah State, San Diego St, Air Force, Fresno State)



Sunbelt- 3 (Louisiana, App State Coastal Carolina)



AAC- 2 (Cincinnati, Houston)



CUSA- 1 (UTSA)



MAC- 0 — CFB Home (@CFBHome) January 6, 2022

One from Alabama and one from Nevada. I wonder which of them plays more next season.....

Broncos lose their 3rd straight game when their marquee matchup against Colorado State scheduled for Friday night had to be postponed.

Maybe sometimes not playing is good?

Boise State has moved up another spot to No. 48 at KenPom.



It's the highest they've been at KenPom since Feb. 6, 2018, when they were No. 47 going into a game against New Mexico. — B.J. Rains (@BJRains) January 6, 2022

MW Baseball Players receive Pre-Season Pub!

First 2022 Poll!!!

On the Horizon: