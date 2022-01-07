 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Mountaintop View 1-7-22

Covid still undefeated in league play, MW tops in G5 football conference team wins, Utah State transfers, Broncos Covid Status doesn’t hurt the in KenPom, MW baseball players named as pre-season All Americans, Poll Time!!

By RudyEspino
Covid continues to wreak havoc with the MW BB conference schedule and it appears the MW has adopted the policy to play games when they can in the meantime, even if it means putting two able teams together with a few days notice. Covid can’t keep us down at MW Connection as the links continue! Enjoy!

NCAA updates COVID-19 guidelines for winter sports

The NCAA makes some changes, but is it too late for the basketball season?

And who do you say is the best Group of 5 Football Conference??

Utah State football gets commitments from 2 transfers

One from Alabama and one from Nevada. I wonder which of them plays more next season.....

Boise State travel party in quarantine, team could practice Friday at the earliest

Broncos lose their 3rd straight game when their marquee matchup against Colorado State scheduled for Friday night had to be postponed.

Maybe sometimes not playing is good?

MW Baseball Players receive Pre-Season Pub!

First 2022 Poll!!!

When you hear the words "transfer portal", what is the first thing that comes to mind?

