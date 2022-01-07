Mountaintop View 1-7-22

Covid continues to wreak havoc with the MW BB conference schedule and it appears the MW has adopted the policy to play games when they can in the meantime, even if it means putting two able teams together with a few days notice. Covid can’t keep us down at MW Connection as the links continue! Enjoy!
NCAA updates COVID-19 guidelines for winter sports
The NCAA makes some changes, but is it too late for the basketball season?
And who do you say is the best Group of 5 Football Conference??
Group of 5 teams with atleast 10 wins by conference:— CFB Home (@CFBHome) January 6, 2022
MW- 4 (Utah State, San Diego St, Air Force, Fresno State)
Sunbelt- 3 (Louisiana, App State Coastal Carolina)
AAC- 2 (Cincinnati, Houston)
CUSA- 1 (UTSA)
MAC- 0
Utah State football gets commitments from 2 transfers
One from Alabama and one from Nevada. I wonder which of them plays more next season.....
Boise State travel party in quarantine, team could practice Friday at the earliest
Broncos lose their 3rd straight game when their marquee matchup against Colorado State scheduled for Friday night had to be postponed.
Maybe sometimes not playing is good?
Boise State has moved up another spot to No. 48 at KenPom.— B.J. Rains (@BJRains) January 6, 2022
It's the highest they've been at KenPom since Feb. 6, 2018, when they were No. 47 going into a game against New Mexico.
MW Baseball Players receive Pre-Season Pub!
✌️ #MWBSB Players were named Preseason All-Americans by @CBNewspaper!— Mountain West (@MountainWest) January 6, 2022
Congrats @PaulSkenes_15 and @bosetti_tyler!#AtThePeak | #LetsFly | #BattleBorn pic.twitter.com/xlUO8tM7fl
First 2022 Poll!!!
Poll
When you hear the words "transfer portal", what is the first thing that comes to mind?
-
0%
Must be like dating a Kardashian.
-
10%
It is a Jedi mind trick.
-
5%
Isn’t that where D.B. Cooper is and why he was never found?
-
31%
Another way to get NIL $$.
-
52%
WILL THEY JUST STAY WHERE THEY ARE?
