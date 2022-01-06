Mountaintop View 1-6-22.

Spoiler: Fresno State’s hiring of Jeff Tedford received an A-grade. Colorado State received a B-grade for hiring Jay Norvell and Nevada received a C-grade for hiring Ken Wilson. These grades will be interesting to revisit in a year. Fresno State appears poised to be one of the best teams in the Group of 5 right away next fall. Colorado State should at least be more exciting, although word of warning Rams fans: Norvell did not hit the ground running at Nevada. Speaking of Nevada, a rebuild appears in order, but who knows? Utah State shocked everyone this year with their instant rebuild.

“Veteran Honolulu Star-Advertiser sports columnist Dave Reardon doesn’t expect Graham to be fired as a result of the briefing, but says it will force the program’s issues into the public eye.” Put the pitchforks down, Hawaii fans. No decision on Graham is coming Friday, or possibly any at all in the coming weeks/months, but it appears the program’s laundry will be thrown into the street. This should be interesting.

San Diego State raising requirements for attending basketball games

SDSU will require proof of a booster shot (or negative test within 24 hours) to attend basketball games starting Jan. 18.https://t.co/V2e45Gojl3 — Mark Zeigler (@sdutzeigler) January 5, 2022

David Roddy makes midseason Wooden Award watch list

More postponements

Due to COVID-19-related concerns within the UNLV men’s basketball program, the game between the Runnin’ Rebels and Air Force, scheduled for Saturday, January 8, has been postponed. pic.twitter.com/r5ulhDhmzn — Mountain West (@MountainWest) January 5, 2022

Due to COVID-19-related concerns within the Boise State and Nevada men’s basketball programs, the MW has adjusted the schedule and @Aztec_MBB will now host @CSUMBasketball on Saturday, Jan. 8 at 1 p.m. PT, on CBS. The game was originally scheduled for Tuesday, March 1. pic.twitter.com/CchObQipmg — Mountain West (@MountainWest) January 5, 2022

LSU’s losing season in 2021 means the Broncos jump to #1

These teams get W's season after season



Which of these streaks will end first? pic.twitter.com/2d0msoD4nh — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) January 5, 2022

Aggies land Alabama wide receiver from the transfer portal

On The Horizon:

