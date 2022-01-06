 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Mountaintop View 1-6-22.

Coaching hires grades, Hawaii football under the microscope, transfer portal, and more basketball postponements

By JeremyRodrigues
Photo by Darryl Oumi/Getty Images

2022 college football coaching carousel grades: Lincoln Riley an ‘A+’ with Brent Venables an ‘A-’ replacement

Spoiler: Fresno State’s hiring of Jeff Tedford received an A-grade. Colorado State received a B-grade for hiring Jay Norvell and Nevada received a C-grade for hiring Ken Wilson. These grades will be interesting to revisit in a year. Fresno State appears poised to be one of the best teams in the Group of 5 right away next fall. Colorado State should at least be more exciting, although word of warning Rams fans: Norvell did not hit the ground running at Nevada. Speaking of Nevada, a rebuild appears in order, but who knows? Utah State shocked everyone this year with their instant rebuild.

UH football program’s turmoil lands on state Senate agenda

“Veteran Honolulu Star-Advertiser sports columnist Dave Reardon doesn’t expect Graham to be fired as a result of the briefing, but says it will force the program’s issues into the public eye.” Put the pitchforks down, Hawaii fans. No decision on Graham is coming Friday, or possibly any at all in the coming weeks/months, but it appears the program’s laundry will be thrown into the street. This should be interesting.

San Diego State raising requirements for attending basketball games

David Roddy makes midseason Wooden Award watch list

More postponements

LSU’s losing season in 2021 means the Broncos jump to #1

Aggies land Alabama wide receiver from the transfer portal

Today: 2021 Boise State Football Season Recap

