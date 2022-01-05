The Nevada Wolf Pack men’s basketball team’s Saturday contest against the San Diego State Aztecs has been postponed due to COVID-19 issues within the Pack program, the second time the Pack have been affected by COVID-19 in their program this season, it was announced Wednesday. Per the Mountain West rules, if the game cannot be rescheduled, it will be deemed no contest. Nevada Sports Net’s Chris Murray was the first with the report.

Nevada's game at San Diego State on Saturday has been postponed due to COVID-19 issues in the Wolf Pack program, the second time Nevada has had to pause this year. Six of the Wolf Pack's last nine games have been impacted by COVID. https://t.co/WxtLNS9wkQ — Chris Murray (@ByChrisMurray) January 5, 2022

Due to COVID-19-related concerns within Nevada men’s basketball program, the Nevada at San Diego State game slated for Saturday, Jan. 8, has been postponed.



If the game cannot be rescheduled, it will be declared a no contest.#BattleBorn // #PackParty pic.twitter.com/j5GAGagcU8 — Nevada Basketball (@NevadaHoops) January 5, 2022

Nevada’s first bout with COVID-19 came after its three-game stint in Sioux Falls, S.D., for the Crossover Classic, when head coach Steve Alford and several other assistant coaches tested positive. Consequently, two games — against North Texas and UT Arlington — were cancelled.

At the time of this publishing, it’s unclear the severity of the current COVID-19 situation within the Wolf Pack program. All we know is: The circumstances were serious enough to postpone at least one game about 72 hours in advance. The current status of their Jan. 12 home bout against Boise State — who’s currently being plagued by COVID, too — remains unchanged, though that could change in the near future.

The Aztecs will now play Colorado State — who was set to face Boise State on Friday, Jan. 7 — on Saturday on CBS. Read more about that here.

Nevada’s now had six contests either postponed or cancelled due to COVID-19 this season — all occuring since Dec. 1. The Wolf Pack have played in just four games since the aformentioned date, including a Dec. 29 meeting against Kansas, when their contest against San Jose State, originally scheduled for that same evening, was postponed three days prior.