Colorado State-San Diego State to meet on CBS this Saturday after COVID postponements

COVID has reared its ugly head again, as two more Mountain West basketball games have been postponed. But, the Mountain West Conference has made schedule adjustments to get a dream matchup to fill the void.

Colorado State’s Friday night game, against Boise State, and San Diego State’s Saturday game, on CBS, against Nevada, have both been postponed due to COVID issues in the Boise State and Nevada program.

So, instead of having both the Rams and Aztecs sit on the sidelines, the Mountain West has adjusted its schedule so both teams will meet Saturday on CBS at 1 p.m. PT.

Due to COVID-19-related concerns within the Boise State and Nevada men’s basketball programs, the MW has adjusted the schedule and @Aztec_MBB will now host @CSUMBasketball on Saturday, Jan. 8 at 1 p.m. PT, on CBS. The game was originally scheduled for Tuesday, March 1. pic.twitter.com/CchObQipmg — Mountain West (@MountainWest) January 5, 2022

The Colorado State at Boise State contest scheduled for Friday, Jan. 7, and the Nevada at San Diego State game slated for Saturday, Jan. 8, have been postponed. If these games cannot be rescheduled, they will be declared no contests. — Mountain West (@MountainWest) January 5, 2022

Both teams, who have NCAA Tournament aspirations, met on Jan. 2, 2021, in San Diego, where the Rams overcame a 26-point deficit to win 70-67. That game was also broadcasted nationally on CBS.

This will be a prime opportunity for the conference to showcase its two best teams on its biggest TV window. For Colorado State, this is an opportunity to show the country that they are a legitimate threat come March and that its 10-0 record is not a fluke.

For San Diego State, the game will have a little bit more importance. This will be a chance for the Aztecs to get a quality win against a top-25 team to boost their NCAA Tournament resume.

In ESPN’s recent bracketology report, Joe Lunardi has San Diego State as one of his first four teams out. A win for the Aztecs could move them up and give them an advantage against other teams on the bubble come March.

Both teams were scheduled to play on March 1 in San Diego, but the conference announced that this game on Saturday will replace that one. Meaning both teams will have an open slot on that date to possibly make up one of their postponed games.

The postponements are the 12th and 13th Mountain West conference games to be postponed. UNLV and Air Force, scheduled for Saturday, was also postponed this morning, the conference announced. Six of the 10 games scheduled for this week have been postponed.

If the postponed games against Boise State and Nevada cannot be made up, those games will be declared no contest. The Mountain West has not yet released a plan to make up for the postponed games.