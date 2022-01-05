Mountaintop View 1-5-22. Rams win, Portal talk, MWC dominating, Rams ranked, Future games.

Another day, another round of links. Enjoy what we have for you today from around the conference and the college sports world in general.

It was a long layoff for the undefeated Rams, almost a month. And it showed in last night’s game against Air Force. Colorado State won, but it was closer than would have been expected a month ago. A 67-59 victory still counts in the standings and the Falcons have played well as of late. On the other hand, the Rams displayed a lot of rust and and little rhythm.

For better or worse, the transfer portal is here. It's the right thing but probably needs to be tweaked. Like every conference, the MWC has had it's share of transfers. At the time of this writing, Hawaii has 12 players in the portal, CSU has 16, Nevada has 15, and Wyoming has 10. An idea is stated in this article is for student-athletes not to have immediate eligibility when they jump to a school in the same conference. However, will it slow down the tampering?

MWC dominating this list.

RT if your team reached double-digit wins this season pic.twitter.com/Jp48O31FUD — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) January 4, 2022

Rams Ranked.

Future Games.

Bulldogs booked at The Big House: Yep, it’s Fresno State at Michigan to open the 2024 football season. Seating capacity: 107,601. — Andy Boogaard (@boogsbook) January 2, 2022

