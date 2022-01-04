Mountaintop View 1-4-2022

The calendar may say 2022 and we start the New Year strong with a smorgasbord of links covering MW Football, Men’s and Women’s Basketball, and some Administration news from both Nevada MW schools. Enjoy!
Empires Map — The MW’s Utah State with largest land
domain prior to NY6 Bowls!!
Pre-NY6 empire map pic.twitter.com/FRmqeYjwi3— CFB Home (@CFBHome) January 3, 2022
MW MBB Net Rankings
Not shown in rankings was Covid, which went undefeated against MW teams last week when matched up.
It’s been a couple weeks since I updated because I have been traveling but here are the Mountain West MBB Net Rankings— Andrew Bangerter (@bangle94) January 3, 2022
24. Colorado St.
32. Wyoming
57. San Diego St.
59. Boise St.
60. Fresno St.
65. Utah St.
126. Nevada
157. UNLV
183. New Mexico
215. San Jose St.
250. Air Force
MW MBB Players of the Week
Time for the first set of #MWMBB Players of the Week in Conference play!— Mountain West (@MountainWest) January 3, 2022
@Aztec_MBB
⚡️ @AF_MBB#AtThePeak | #GoAztecs | #LetsFly pic.twitter.com/ZxvnhaJwSW
UNLV officially makes interim AD their AD
UNLV ATHLETICS NEWS @ErickHarper Selected To Lead @UNLVathletics As Its New Director of Athletics— UNLV Athletics (@UNLVathletics) January 3, 2022
Harper has served as interim AD since August and was selected following national search; permanent appointment is effective Jan. 1
MORE: https://t.co/fYSH67JqwR pic.twitter.com/wr2olnKwWg
MW WBB Players of the Week
-- Check out this week's #MWWBB Player of the Week honorees @CSUWBasketball@wyo_wbb #AtThePeak | #MakingHerMark | #CSURams | #GoWyo pic.twitter.com/Pz89y0vHlt— Mountain West (@MountainWest) January 3, 2022
Nevada new Coaching Staff taking shape
Per a source, Nevada also has hired defensive line coach C.J. Ah You (formerly at USC and Vanderbilt) and strength coach Mason Baggett (formerly at Oregon). Only coaching spot left is wide receivers. https://t.co/l5UKVYnrU2— Chris Murray (@ByChrisMurray) January 3, 2022
On the Horizon:
- Later Today: Utah St. Perspective: Now What?
- Later Today: The Good, the Bad, the Ugly: Bowl Edition #3
- Coming Tomorrow: Peak Perspective: The MWCConnection 2021 Year in Review
- Coming Tomorrow: Boise State Football Recap
Loading comments...