Utah State Perspective: Now What?

After Utah State had a bad 49-47 loss to Air Force, Utah State was preparing for a game against San Jose State and a big game against Boise State and solidifying themselves in conference play. However, COVID-19 had different plans for the Aggies, postponing both games against the Spartans and Broncos.

This didn’t come at a great time for Utah State, especially after the loss to Air Force. The Aggies were getting prepared for better performances but now they are going to have to take the court after an elongated time not playing.

The Aggies currently stand at 9-5 on the year and are currently at 8th place in the Mountain West.

The Aggies have won important games against Richmond, Oklahoma, Penn, New Mexico State, and Weber State. The Aggies have also lost games to UC Davis, Saint Mary’s, BYU, Iowa, and Air Force.

Utah State needs to be more consistent down the stretch, especially if they want any chance of getting an at large spot to the NCAA Tournament, something that isn’t looking likely right now especially with the loss to Air Force.

The time off will give the Aggies time to focus on how to improve going forward and help them focus heading into this vital January-February run.