2022 NFLPA Collegiate Bowl Stock Report

Following the game, let’s look at how each player changed their stock. Keep in mind information can be hard to come by for players, depending on their performance or their position. If anyone else can find info, please post in the comments.

DT Jordan Jackson (Air Force)

Twitter Buzz: N/A

Synopsis: Jackson was a great college player and will hopefully get a shot to land on an NFL roster. Unfortunately, it doesn’t sound like this past week was his best showing, at least going off the lack of mentions for him on social media.

Stock Report: DOWN

DB Kekaula Kaniho (Boise State)

Twitter Buzz:

Mentioned in this post.

Synopsis: The writer in the post mentioned above seemed to really like Kaniho. Calling him “feisty” and mentioning his alertness and football IQ as top-notch as well as his versatility. He came up with a big pick-six, which was normal for him in college, and played a few different positions and roles during the week it sounds like.

Stock Report: UP

DB DaRon Bland (Fresno State)

Twitter Buzz:

Fresno State CB DaRon Bland showing patience and using his length to get the PBU. Possesses very good speed as well. pic.twitter.com/hCiUfcwNYy — Lorenz (@ScoutingLenz) January 28, 2022

Mentioned in this post.

Synopsis: Bland made the most of his opportunities. He showed he could hold his own in coverage against different wide receivers and made quite a few plays in practice.

Stock Report: UP

DE Arron Mosby (Fresno State)

Twitter Buzz:

Mentioned in this post.

Synopsis: Mosby got in the box score in this game and the announcers gave him a nice shoutout as well. He accomplished the goal of getting on some people’s radar.

Stock Report: UP

RB Greg Bell (San Diego State)

Twitter Buzz:

Mentioned in this post.

Synopsis: It was mission accomplished for Bell. He impressed scouts and coaches with his speed and football in drills and practices. The only other question is his ability to stay healthy but it’s safe to assume he had answers for that in his talks with people. On the field, he checked the boxes.

Stock Report: UP

LB Segun Olubi (San Diego State)

Twitter Buzz: N/A

Synopsis: Nothing could be found on Olubi, so for now, it has to be assumed that he didn’t stand out from the other players at his position.

Stock Report: DOWN

DB Trenton Thompson (San Diego State)